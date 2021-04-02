In the region: Virginia Tech baseball rallies past BC

BLACKSBURG — Kevin Madden hit a two-RBI, walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the 13th-ranked Virginia Tech baseball team a 6-5 win over Boston College on Friday.

BC (13-12, 4-10 ACC) led 5-0 after six innings, but Tech scored two runs in the seventh, one in the eighth and three in the ninth.

Madden had three hits and three RBIs for the Hokies (14-9, 10-7). Griffin Green pitched 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief to get the win.

SOFTBALL

No. 19 Va. Tech 4 , No. 12 Duke 1

DURHAM, N.C. — Keely Rochard pitched a four-hitter, striking out seven and walking three, to lead the Hokies (21-5, 14-5 ACC) past the Blue Devils (26-4, 14-4).

Cana Davis and Jayme Bailey each had an RBI double for Tech.

WRESTLING

Walz advances at trials

FORT WORTH, Texas — Former Virginia Tech standout Ty Walz won his quarterfinal in the challenge tournament on the opening day of the U.S. Olympic trials.

The fifth-seeded Walz beat fourth-seeded Kyven Gadson 2-1 in the freestyle 97-kilogram class.