In the region: Virginia Tech baseball wins rubber match against BC

BLACKSBURG — Gavin Cross hit a two-run homer and TJ Rumfield followed with a solo shot in a three-run third inning, and Kevin Madden scored what proved to be the game-winner on a fielder’s choice in the eighth as No. 13 Virginia Tech won the rubber match of the three-game baseball series against Boston College 4-3 on Saturday.

Cross and Rumfield each had two hits to lead the Hokies (15-9, 11-7 ACC).

Matthew Siverling gained his fourth win of the season and Graham Firoved picked up the save.

The Eagles fell to 13-13 overall, 4-11 in the ACC.

BASEBALL

Virginia 11,

No. 6 Georgia Tech 4

ATLANTA, Ga. – A two-run homer by Devin Ortiz and a two-RBI single by Zack Gelof highlighted a six-run ninth inning as the Cavaliers (13-14, 6-12 ACC) pulled away to knock off the No. 6 Yellow Jackets (14-9, 11-7) to even the three-game series at one win each.

Gelof also had a solo homer and Max Cotier drove in a pair of runs on two hits for Virginia.

Mike Vasil picked up his fourth win of the season. He gave up two runs on seven hits with nine strikeouts and no walks over 6 2/3 innings.