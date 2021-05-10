In the region: Virginia Tech basketball signee Michael Durr changes mind

Michael Durr, a 7-foot center who had been planning to transfer from South Florida to Virginia Tech, tweeted Monday that he has decided to reopen his recruitment.
Durr, who has two years of eligibility left, had signed with the Tech men's basketball program last month.
The Atlanta native averaged 8.8 points and a team-high 7.9 rebounds for American Athletic Conference member South Florida as a junior last season. He averaged 26.4 minutes and blocked a team-high 18 shots.
FOOTBALL
Keydets honored
Three VMI players — receiver Jakob Herres, linebacker Stone Snyder and long snapper Robert Soderholm — have been named to the Stats Perform FCS All-America first team.
Herres had 80 catches for 978 yards and eight touchdowns. Snyder had 88 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks.
The first team also included four James Madison players — running back Percy Agyei-Obese, defensive lineman Mike Greene, place-kicker Ethan Ratke and long snapper Kyle Davis. The second team included two Richmond players — defensive lineman Kobie Turner and linebacker Tristan Wheeler.
WOMEN'S GOLF
Virginia Tech in 2nd
STANFORD, Calif. — Fourth-seeded and 14th-ranked Virginia Tech is in second place with a 2-under 282 after the first round of an 18-team NCAA regional.
Stanford leads the field with a 12-under 272. The top six teams at the end of the three-round tournament will advance to the national championships.
Tech's Alyssa Montgomery is tied for fourth with a 3-under 68.
UVa tied for 7th
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Third-seeded and 11th-ranked Virginia is tied for seventh with an 8-over 296 after the first round of an 18-team NCAA regional.
The top six teams at the end of the three-round tournament will move on to the national championships.
UVa's Virginia Bossi is tied for seventh with a 1-under 71.
MEN'S TENNIS
W&L, SVU hitting road for NCAAs
Washington and Lee will head to Nashville for the NCAA Division III tournament, while Southern Virginia will head to Rome, Georgia.
Both teams received first-round byes when the pairings for the 37-team tournament were announced Monday.
W&L (13-4), which earned an automatic bid as the ODAC champ, was assigned to a four-team regional that will be hosted by Sewanee. W&L will meet Rose-Hulman (7-2) in the second round Saturday. The winner will face Williams (6-1) or Mount Aloysius (8-0) on Sunday.
SVU (12-5), which earned an automatic bid as the Coast To Coast Conference champ, was assigned to regional that will be hosted by Berry College. SVU will meet Skidmore (6-1) in the second round Saturday. The winner will meet Brandeis (6-1), Grove City (8-2) or Roger Williams (10-0) on Sunday.
Knights cited
Southern Virginia's Marcos Dias has been named the Coast To Coast Conference player of the year, while the tandem of Dias and Danny Blonquist was named the league's doubles team of the year.
SVU's Tom Snelson and his assistants were named the coaching staff of the year.
Dias and Blonquist were joined on the first team by SVU's Kukutla Motlojoa.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
W&L staying home for NCAAs
W&L, which earned an automatic NCAA bid as the ODAC champ, will host a six-team regional in the Division III tournament. The pairings for the 42-team tournament were announced Monday.
The Generals (14-2) received a first-round bye. They will face The College of New Jersey (10-0) or Franciscan (8-3) in the second round Saturday. The winner will face Denison (7-3), York (10-1) or Penn State-Behrend (6-2) on Sunday.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
UVa gets NCAA bid
Virginia (8-8) received an at-large bid to the 29-team NCAA Division I tournament Sunday night.
UVa will face UConn (12-6) in the first round Friday at Notre Dame. The winner will meet No. 5 overall seed Notre Dame (9-6) or Robert Morris (14-2) on Sunday.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Gould, Snyder recognized
W&L's Brynne Gould (180 kills) was named the ODAC player of the year on Monday.
W&L's Bryan Snyder, whose team finished 16-0 and won the ODAC title, was voted the coach of the year. W&L's Courtney Berry (3.97 GPA, 61 blocks) was named the scholar-athlete of the year.
Berry and Gould were joined on the All-ODAC first team by W&L's Caroline Gard (265 digs) and Roanoke's Linsey Bailey (168 kills).
The second team included Roanoke's Kennedy Clemmer and W&L's Katy Blain and Ashley Webb.