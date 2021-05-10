In the region: Virginia Tech basketball signee Michael Durr changes mind

STANFORD, Calif. — Fourth-seeded and 14th-ranked Virginia Tech is in second place with a 2-under 282 after the first round of an 18-team NCAA regional.

Stanford leads the field with a 12-under 272. The top six teams at the end of the three-round tournament will advance to the national championships.

Tech's Alyssa Montgomery is tied for fourth with a 3-under 68.

UVa tied for 7th

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Third-seeded and 11th-ranked Virginia is tied for seventh with an 8-over 296 after the first round of an 18-team NCAA regional.

The top six teams at the end of the three-round tournament will move on to the national championships.

UVa's Virginia Bossi is tied for seventh with a 1-under 71.

MEN'S TENNIS

W&L, SVU hitting road for NCAAs

Washington and Lee will head to Nashville for the NCAA Division III tournament, while Southern Virginia will head to Rome, Georgia.

Both teams received first-round byes when the pairings for the 37-team tournament were announced Monday.