In the region: Virginia Tech beats Notre Dame in men's soccer

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Jacob Labovitz scored in the 52nd minute to give the Virginia Tech men's soccer team a 1-0 win over Notre Dame in a makeup game Monday afternoon.
It was Tech's fourth straight win in the series. The Hokies (2-1-2, 2-1-2 ACC) moved into second place in the ACC North.
Labovitz scored his third goal in the last two games; he had scored both goals in the team's 2-1 overtime win at Louisville last Friday.
Mathijs Swaneveld had one save for the Hokies, while Keagan McLaughlin had three saves for the Fighting Irish (3-3, 2-2).
Tech will conclude the fall regular season at Virginia on Friday.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
ACC pairings set
The pairings have been set for the ACC's fall tournament, which will be held next week in Cary, North Carolina.
Virginia Tech (5-7, 4-4) will be the seventh seed and will face second-seeded North Carolina (9-0, 8-0) in a quarterfinal at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 10.
Virginia (7-2-1, 5-2-1) will be the third seed and will meet sixth-seeded Louisville (4-4, 4-4) in another quarterfinal at 8 p.m. on Nov. 10.
UNC and Florida State tied for the fall regular-season title, but FSU earned the No. 1 seed based on the higher number of goals it scored in ACC play.
Virginia Tech, Louisville and Notre Dame tied for sixth place. After Notre Dame was relegated to the eighth seed based on goal differential, Louisville earned the sixth seed because of its win over the Hokies.
UNC was ranked No. 1 in last week's national coaches poll.
FOOTBALL
VMI schedule changed
The Southern Conference announced some changes to its spring-semester football schedule Monday, including three changes to VMI's schedule.
VMI will now host Furman on Feb. 27 instead of hosting East Tennessee State that day as originally scheduled.
The Keydets will now visit Wofford on March 27 instead of hosting Furman that day.
VMI will now host ETSU on April 3 instead of visiting Wofford that day.
The changes were the result of the SoCon adding a Furman-Citadel game to the league's master schedule after The Citadel received an NCAA waiver to play a 12th game this school year.
