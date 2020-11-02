In the region: Virginia Tech beats Notre Dame in men's soccer

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Jacob Labovitz scored in the 52nd minute to give the Virginia Tech men's soccer team a 1-0 win over Notre Dame in a makeup game Monday afternoon.

It was Tech's fourth straight win in the series. The Hokies (2-1-2, 2-1-2 ACC) moved into second place in the ACC North.

Labovitz scored his third goal in the last two games; he had scored both goals in the team's 2-1 overtime win at Louisville last Friday.

Mathijs Swaneveld had one save for the Hokies, while Keagan McLaughlin had three saves for the Fighting Irish (3-3, 2-2).

Tech will conclude the fall regular season at Virginia on Friday.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

ACC pairings set

The pairings have been set for the ACC's fall tournament, which will be held next week in Cary, North Carolina.

Virginia Tech (5-7, 4-4) will be the seventh seed and will face second-seeded North Carolina (9-0, 8-0) in a quarterfinal at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 10.

Virginia (7-2-1, 5-2-1) will be the third seed and will meet sixth-seeded Louisville (4-4, 4-4) in another quarterfinal at 8 p.m. on Nov. 10.