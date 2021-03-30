In the region: Virginia Tech beats UVa in softball again

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Kelsey Brown had three hits and scored twice to lead the 19th-ranked Virginia Tech softball team to a 9-1 win at Virginia on Tuesday.

The Hokies (20-5) beat UVa (8-17) for the 12th straight time, including for the second time in as many weeks. The game did not count in the ACC standings.

Addy Greene had three hits and one RBI for Tech, while Jayme Bailey had a three-RBI triple. Keely Rochard pitched the first six innings for Tech, allowing one run, four hits and one walk while striking out 11.

Emma McBride had an RBI single for UVa, which scored a run against the Hokies for the first time in Pete D’Amour’s three years as Tech’s coach. Tech had outscored UVa 37-0 in the first seven meetings of the D’Amour era.

SOFTBALL

Ferrum sweeps SVUFERRUM — The Panthers (8-10) swept a doubleheader from Southern Virginia (3-7) on Monday, winning both games by the score of 8-0.

Erin Nelson (Bassett) and Skyler Swaney combined on a five-inning shutout in Game 1, while Swaney and Ashton Lambeth teamed on a six-inning shutout in the nightcap.