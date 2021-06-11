In the region: Virginia Tech hires Army women's lacrosse coach

Kristen Skiera, who has steered the Army women's lacrosse team for seven seasons, was named the new women's lacrosse coach at Virginia Tech on Friday.
Skiera succeeds John Sung, who resigned last month after five years at Tech.
After guiding Army in its final season as a club team in 2015, Skiera was at the helm when the Black Knights made their varsity debut the following year. She went 46-40 in her six varsity seasons at Army. Army went 5-4 overall this year — its fourth straight winning season — and was 5-2 in Patriot League play. The team was 10-7 overall in 2018, 14-5 in 2019 and 7-0 last year.
The Maryland native was known as Kristen Waagbo when she played for Duke. She was a first-team All-American as a senior in 2007. She had 161 goals and 116 assists in her Duke career.
She was an assistant at UC Davis, Navy and Duke before being hired to guide Army in its transition from club to varsity status.
She is the daughter, sister and niece of Virginia Tech graduates.
TRACK AND FIELD
Ballengee wins bronze
EUGENE, Ore. — Staunton River High School graduate Markus Ballengee of Arkansas finished third in the decathlon Thursday night at the NCAA outdoor championships, earning All-America honors.
The former Liberty University standout totaled 7,861 points in the two-day competition. He was only in 10th place after Wednesday's five events but shined on Thursday. He moved up the standings by winning the discus, taking second in the 110-meter hurdles and finishing third in the pole vault.
On Friday, Virginia Tech's Diego Zarate finished seventh in the final of the 1,500 meters (3:40.12). He also earned All-America honors.
Virginia's Derek Johnson finished seventh in the final of the 3,000-meter steeplechase (8:32.95) Friday, earning All-America honors.
UVa's Jada Seaman took ninth in the women's long jump (20-10 1/2) Thursday night, with teammate Khyasia Caldwell 23rd. UVa's Maria Deaviz was 19th in the shot put Thursday. The UVa women's 4x400 relay team finished 17th in Thursday's prelims and did not make Saturday's nine-team final.
VOLLEYBALL
Veldman honored
Lord Botetourt graduate Miette Veldman (149 kills, 85 digs) of James Madison has been named the state Division I rookie of the year.
She was joined on the Division I all-state first team by UVa's Alex Spencer.
SOFTBALL
Tech, JMU staffs cited
Virginia Tech coach Pete D'Amour and assistants Doug Gillis, Mike Lewis and Andrew Stover have been named the Mid-Atlantic Region coaching staff of the year by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.
Roanoke College graduate Loren LaPorte of JMU and her assistants were named the Northeastern Region staff of the year.
JMU made the Women's College World Series, while Virginia Tech reached the NCAA super regionals.
ETC.
W&L sweeps cups
Washington and Lee swept the ODAC Commissioner’s Cups for the sixth straight school year.
W&L won the overall cup for the 19th straight year, based on its success in all sports during the 2020-21 school year. Points were awarded to schools based on the regular-season standings or ODAC tournament results.
W&L won the men’s cup for the sixth straight year and the women’s cup for the 18th straight year.