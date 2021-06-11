In the region: Virginia Tech hires Army women's lacrosse coach

Kristen Skiera, who has steered the Army women's lacrosse team for seven seasons, was named the new women's lacrosse coach at Virginia Tech on Friday.

Skiera succeeds John Sung, who resigned last month after five years at Tech.

After guiding Army in its final season as a club team in 2015, Skiera was at the helm when the Black Knights made their varsity debut the following year. She went 46-40 in her six varsity seasons at Army. Army went 5-4 overall this year — its fourth straight winning season — and was 5-2 in Patriot League play. The team was 10-7 overall in 2018, 14-5 in 2019 and 7-0 last year.

The Maryland native was known as Kristen Waagbo when she played for Duke. She was a first-team All-American as a senior in 2007. She had 161 goals and 116 assists in her Duke career.

She was an assistant at UC Davis, Navy and Duke before being hired to guide Army in its transition from club to varsity status.

She is the daughter, sister and niece of Virginia Tech graduates.

