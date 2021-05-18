In the region: Virginia Tech men's basketball adds Clemson transfer Lynn Kidd

Lynn Kidd, a 6-foot-10, 235-pound center, announced Tuesday on Instagram that he has decided to transfer from Clemson to Virginia Tech.
Kidd played in seven games for the Clemson men's basketball team as a freshman last season, scoring a total of eight points and grabbing a total of seven rebounds in 32 total minutes.
Kidd, a Gainesville, Florida, native, played high school basketball for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, as a junior in the 2019-20 season.
But Clemson announced in late July that Kidd had signed with the Tigers and was reclassifying from the class of 2021 to the class of 2020.
Kidd was rated the No. 77 high school junior in the nation by ESPN at the time of Clemson's announcement. ESPN subsequently reassigned him to the class of 2020 and rated him the No. 17 center in the class of 2020.
Kidd had tweeted last July that Virginia Tech offered him a scholarship. When Clemson announced Kidd's signing, the school said he picked the Tigers over Virginia Tech, Miami, Wake Forest, Auburn and Florida.
Kidd has four years of eligibility remaining. The NCAA granted all Division I winter-sports athletes in the 2020-21 school year an extra year of eligibility because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Tech coach Mike Young had been looking for another big man for his 2020-2021 recruiting class. Michael Durr, a 7-foot center who had been planning to transfer from South Florida to Virginia Tech, tweeted on May 10 hat he had decided to reopen his recruitment. Durr, who had signed with Tech last month, tweeted Monday that he had committed to Indiana.
— Mark Berman
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Radford coach resigns
Radford announced Tuesday that Haley Hardy, the only varsity women's lacrosse coach in the school's history, has resigned for family reasons.
Hardy steered Radford to the Big South tournament final earlier this month. The Highlanders went 6-12 overall but finished a program-best third in the Big South standings with a 4-2 league mark. Radford beat Campbell in the Big South semifinals for the program's first Big South tournament win.
"At the conclusion of our historic 2021 season, my husband was presented with a great job opportunity, Hardy said in a Radford news release. "After much deliberation, we decided that at this time, the best decision for our family is for me to resign from my position at Radford as we relocate for my husband's job."
Hardy was hired in October 2014 to start the Radford program. The team made its debut in the 2016 season.
MEN'S GOLF
Virginia still 8th
KINGSTON SPRING, Tenn. — Sixth-seeded UVa remains in eighth place after the second round of a 13-team NCAA regional with a 3-over 571.
The top five teams after the conclusion of Wednesday's final round — plus one individual not on those five teams — will advance to the national championships. UVa is five shots out of fifth place.