In the region: Virginia Tech men's soccer loses on PKs in Sweet 16

CARY, N.C. — No. 6 overall seed Seton Hall beat Virginia Tech on penalty kicks late Thursday night in the round of 16 of the NCAA men's soccer tournament.
The Pirates (10-1-4) needed eight rounds of penalty kicks to eliminate the Hokies (7-6-4).
Nick Blacklock scored his second goal of the game to give Tech a 2-1 lead in the 56th minute. But Seton Hall's Andrea Borg tied the game in the 81st minute.
Jacob Labovitz, who had scored both of Tech's goals in the team's second-round win, was ejected when he was called for a foul in the 82nd minute.
Neither team scored in the two five-minute, sudden-death overtime periods.
Matt Zambetti of Tech had eight saves in regulation and OT combined, while Seton Hall's Andreas Nota had three saves.
With the game still tied after overtime, five rounds of penalty kicks were the next step.
Each team made two of its first three penalty kicks. Zane Bubb then gave Tech a 3-2 lead with his penalty kick, but James Boote made his penalty kick to tie it. Cameron Joice gave Tech a 4-3 lead, but JP Marin tied the score.
So a sixth round of penalty kicks was needed. Tech's Camron Lennon and Borg each made his kick.
So a seventh round was required. Andrew Weber of Tech and Eden O'Leary each scored, prompting an eighth round.
On Tech's eighth penalty kick, Chris Little missed. Nota then made his penalty kick to clinch the win.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
UVa 4, Long Island 0
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Hibah Shaikh won in doubles and singles to lead No. 14 overall seed Virginia (15-6) past the Sharks (9-1) in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday.
The 13th-ranked Cavaliers will host 15th-ranked Tennessee, a 4-0 winner over James Madison, in the second round Saturday.
Shaikh and Vivian Glozman won 6-0 at No. 3 doubles. Sofia Munera and Natasha Subhash then won 6-1 at No. 2 doubles to clinch the doubles point. So the remaining doubles match was not finished.
Shaikh won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 4 singles. Rosie Johanson won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3 singles. Emma Navarro then won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 singles to clinch the match. So the other singles matches were not finished.
MEN'S TENNIS
SVU 5, Christopher Newport 3
FREDERICKSBURG — Kukutla Motlojoa won in doubles and singles to lead the second-seeded Knights (11-5) past the third-seeded Captains (6-6) in a Coast To Coast Conference semifinal.
Southern Virginia will meet top-seeded Mary Washington in Saturday's final.
Motlojoa and Andrew Blonquist won 8-7 at No. 2 doubles. SVU got singles wins from Marcos Dias (6-3, 6-3), Motlojoa (6-1, 6-0), Tanner Bassett (2-6, 6-2, 6-5) and Paul Monson (6-1, 2-6, 6-1).
SOFTBALL
SVU eliminated
WAUKESHA, Wisc. — The Knights (9-21) finished 2-2 in the double-elimination Coast To Coast Conference tournament.
Fourth-seeded SVU went 1-1 on Thursday, beating fifth-seeded Finlandia 8-0 but falling to top-seeded and 12th-ranked Salisbury 9-1 in five innings in its second game of the night.
The Knights stayed alive by beating sixth-seeded Mount Mary 8-3 on Friday afternoon. Danielle Asche had two hits and four RBIs in that game.
But the Knights suffered an 8-1 loss to third-seeded Mary Washington in their second game Friday and were knocked out of the tournament.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
O'Neill honored
Roanoke's Morgan O'Neill (three goals) has been named the ODAC rookie of the year.
The All-ODAC first team included Washington and Lee's Sydney von Rosenberg (five goals, three assists), Erin Hoeh (six goals, two assists) and Chloe Rapier and Roanoke's Erin Flamm.