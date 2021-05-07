In the region: Virginia Tech men's soccer loses on PKs in Sweet 16

CARY, N.C. — No. 6 overall seed Seton Hall beat Virginia Tech on penalty kicks late Thursday night in the round of 16 of the NCAA men's soccer tournament.

The Pirates (10-1-4) needed eight rounds of penalty kicks to eliminate the Hokies (7-6-4).

Nick Blacklock scored his second goal of the game to give Tech a 2-1 lead in the 56th minute. But Seton Hall's Andrea Borg tied the game in the 81st minute.

Jacob Labovitz, who had scored both of Tech's goals in the team's second-round win, was ejected when he was called for a foul in the 82nd minute.

Neither team scored in the two five-minute, sudden-death overtime periods.

Matt Zambetti of Tech had eight saves in regulation and OT combined, while Seton Hall's Andreas Nota had three saves.

With the game still tied after overtime, five rounds of penalty kicks were the next step.

Each team made two of its first three penalty kicks. Zane Bubb then gave Tech a 3-2 lead with his penalty kick, but James Boote made his penalty kick to tie it. Cameron Joice gave Tech a 4-3 lead, but JP Marin tied the score.

So a sixth round of penalty kicks was needed. Tech's Camron Lennon and Borg each made his kick.