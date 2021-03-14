In the region: Virginia Tech softball belts eight homers

RALEIGH, N.C. — The 16th-ranked Virginia Tech softball team belted a school-record eight homers in a 17-4 rout of North Carolina State on Sunday.

The former team record for most homers in a game was five. A school-record six different batters homered for Tech.

Kelsey Bennett smacked a pair of two-run homers and added a three-run shot for the Hokies (10-3, 7-3 ACC), breaking the school individual mark for most homers in a game.

Cana Davis, Jayme Bailey, Alexa Milius, Cameron Fagan and Morgan Overaitis also homered for the visitors. Milius hit the first grand slam for Tech since March 2019.

Keely Rochard went the distance in the five-inning game to get the win, while Carroll County graduate Sydney Nester took the loss in a relief outing for State.

SOFTBALL

No. 13 Duke 8, UVa 2

DURHAM, N.C. — Jameson Kavel had two hits and three RBIs to lead the Blue Devils (19-1, 8-1 ACC) past the Cavaliers (6-13, 2-11).

UVa freshman Abby Weaver (Cave Spring) belted the first homer of her college career.

BASEBALL

FSU 14, No. 18 Va. Tech 7