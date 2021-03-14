In the region: Virginia Tech softball belts eight homers

RALEIGH, N.C. — The 16th-ranked Virginia Tech softball team belted a school-record eight homers in a 17-4 rout of North Carolina State on Sunday.
The former team record for most homers in a game was five. A school-record six different batters homered for Tech.
Kelsey Bennett smacked a pair of two-run homers and added a three-run shot for the Hokies (10-3, 7-3 ACC), breaking the school individual mark for most homers in a game.
Cana Davis, Jayme Bailey, Alexa Milius, Cameron Fagan and Morgan Overaitis also homered for the visitors. Milius hit the first grand slam for Tech since March 2019.
Keely Rochard went the distance in the five-inning game to get the win, while Carroll County graduate Sydney Nester took the loss in a relief outing for State.
SOFTBALL
No. 13 Duke 8, UVa 2
DURHAM, N.C. — Jameson Kavel had two hits and three RBIs to lead the Blue Devils (19-1, 8-1 ACC) past the Cavaliers (6-13, 2-11).
UVa freshman Abby Weaver (Cave Spring) belted the first homer of her college career.
BASEBALL
FSU 14, No. 18 Va. Tech 7
BLACKSBURG — Tyler Martin had five hits and one RBI and scored four runs to lead Florida State (6-6, 4-5 ACC) past the Hokies (9-5, 5-4).
No. 25 Notre Dame 8, UVa 3
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Jared Miller had four hits and one RBI to lead the Fighting Irish (7-2, 7-2 ACC) past the Cavaliers (7-8, 2-7).
MEN'S GOLF
Robinson ties for 1st
PINEHURST, N.C. — Washington and Lee's Pierce Robinson tied for medalist honors at the Hampden-Sydney Tiger Invitational with a two-day total of 7-under 137, recording the second-lowest 36-hole total in W&L history.
The 18th-ranked Generals finished eighth out of 13 teams.
MEN'S SOCCER
Radford 4, Winthrop 1
RADFORD — Baye Djibril Faye scored two goals to lead the Highlanders (3-3-1, 2-2-1 Big South) past the Eagles (0-5, 0-4).
UNC 2, No. 24 UVa 0
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Giovanni Montesdeoca had a goal and an assist to help North Carolina (5-3-2, 2-0 ACC) beat the Cavaliers (5-5-1, 1-1) on Saturday night.