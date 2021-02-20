In the region: Virginia Tech softball splits twin bill with FSU

ATLANTA — Grace Chavez and Kelsey Bennett homered to help the 14th-ranked Virginia Tech softball team squash No. 13 Florida State 9-1 in five innings in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday at Georgia Tech.

Virginia Tech (6-2, 3-2 ACC) beat the Seminoles (7-2, 4-1) for the first time in seven years, snapping a 13-game skid in the series.

FSU won the first game 7-1.

Meredith Slaw had a pinch-hit, two-RBI single for the Hokies in Game 2.

SOFTBALL

UVa 4, Pitt 2

DURHAM, N.C. — Mackenzie Wooten earned the save as the Cavaliers (2-3, 1-2 ACC) fended off the Panthers in a game at Duke.

With UVa up 4-1 and the bases loaded, Wooten relieved starter Mikayla Houge with one out in the seventh. Bailey Drapola hit a sacrifice fly to cut the lead to 4-2, but Wooten struck out EC Taylor with runners on second and third to end the game.

Houge struck out 12 batters — the most strikeouts by a UVa pitcher against an ACC team in eight years.

UVa lost its first game of the day, falling to Louisville 5-4 on Taylor Roby's two-RBI, walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh.