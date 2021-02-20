In the region: Virginia Tech softball splits twin bill with FSU

ATLANTA — Grace Chavez and Kelsey Bennett homered to help the 14th-ranked Virginia Tech softball team squash No. 13 Florida State 9-1 in five innings in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday at Georgia Tech.
Virginia Tech (6-2, 3-2 ACC) beat the Seminoles (7-2, 4-1) for the first time in seven years, snapping a 13-game skid in the series.
FSU won the first game 7-1.
Meredith Slaw had a pinch-hit, two-RBI single for the Hokies in Game 2.
SOFTBALL
UVa 4, Pitt 2
DURHAM, N.C. — Mackenzie Wooten earned the save as the Cavaliers (2-3, 1-2 ACC) fended off the Panthers in a game at Duke.
With UVa up 4-1 and the bases loaded, Wooten relieved starter Mikayla Houge with one out in the seventh. Bailey Drapola hit a sacrifice fly to cut the lead to 4-2, but Wooten struck out EC Taylor with runners on second and third to end the game.
Houge struck out 12 batters — the most strikeouts by a UVa pitcher against an ACC team in eight years.
UVa lost its first game of the day, falling to Louisville 5-4 on Taylor Roby's two-RBI, walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh.
BASEBALL
Radford 4, Ohio University 2
RADFORD — Dac Archer had two hits and one RBI to lead the Highlanders (2-0) past the Bobcats (0-2).
Radford took a 3-0 lead in the first, thanks in part to Anthony Galati's two-RBI single.
UConn 10, No. 14 UVa 9
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Chris Brown had two hits and four RBIs to lead the Huskies (1-1) past the Cavaliers (1-1).
A UConn error enabled UVa to score two runs with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, but Max Cotier popped up with a man on third to end the agme.
MEN'S LACROSSE
No. 3 UVa 15, No. 11 Loyola (Md.) 12
BALTIMORE — Matt Moore scored five goals to lead the Cavaliers (3-0) past the Greyhounds (1-1).
Peter Swindell scored to cut the UVa lead to 13-12 with 7:38 to go in the fourth, but Moore scored with 5:21 left and UVa's Payton Cormier added a goal with 4:34 left.
MEN'S SOCCER
VMI 2, Marymount 1
LEXINGTON — Nathan Lam scored in the 87th minute to give the Keydets (2-1) a win over NCAA Division III member Marymount (0-1).
It was Lam's second goal of the game.
WOMEN'S SWIMMING
Nelson breaks records
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ella Nelson broke the ACC, UVa and meet records in the 400-yard individual medley Friday on the third night of the ACC championships.
She had a winning time of 4 minutes, 2.62 seconds. Virginia Tech's Reka Gyorgy took third for her third bronze medal in as many nights.
UVa's Kate Douglass won the 100 butterfly with a meet-record time of 49.96 seconds, with teammate Lexi Cuomo second.
UVa's Paige Madden won the 200 freestyle (1:42.61), with teammate Kyla Valls second.
The foursome of Alex Walsh, Alexis Wenger, Cuomo and Douglass broke the ACC and UVa records in the 400 medley relay with a winning time of 3:26.25.
Wenger took second in the 100 breaststroke with a school-record time of 57.60 seconds, while UVa's Reilly Tiltmann took second in the 100 backstroke.