In the region: Virginia Tech softball sweeps Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. — Ivy Rosenberry and Keely Rochard combined to hold Clemson to six hits on the day, helping the 14th-ranked Virginia Tech softball team sweep a doubleheader from Clemson on Friday.
The Hokies (5-1, 2-1 ACC) won the first game 9-0 and the second game 4-1.
Kelsey Brown had five hits, stole three bases, scored three runs and made two great catches in left field for Tech on the day.
Rosenberry pitched a three-hit shutout in Game 1, which lasted just five innings. Rochard pitched a three-hitter in Game 2.
Liberty High School graduate Millie Thompson took the loss for the Tigers (3-2, 1-2) in Game 2, allowing five hits and three runs in three innings.
BASEBALL
No. 14 UVa 2, UConn 1
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Winning pitcher Andrew Abbott allowed two hits, no runs and one walk while striking out nine in 5 2/3 innings, leading the Cavaliers to a season-opening victory Friday.
Radford 7, Ohio University 3
RADFORD — Garrett Matheny had two hits and three RBIs to lead the Highlanders to a season-opening win Friday.
It was the first game on the Highlanders' new artificial turf field.
VMI-N.C. State canceled
North Carolina State announced Friday morning that its three-game series with VMI has been canceled because of COVID-19 issues in the VMI program. The series was supposed to have started Friday.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
No. 16 UVa 15, No. 14 Richmond 9
RICHMOND — Ashlyn McGovern and Annie Dyson each scored three goals Friday to lead the Cavaliers (2-0) past the Spiders (1-1).
WOMEN'S SWIMMING
Madden, Walsh win titles
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Paige Madden of UVa won the ACC title in the 500-yard freestyle for the second straight year Thursday on the second night of the ACC championships.
Madden had a time of 4:33.25. Virginia Tech's Reka Gyorgy took third in the event.
UVa's Alex Walsh won the 200 individual medley (1:51.53), with teammate Kate Douglass second.
The UVa quartet of Douglass, Lexi Cuomo, Kyla Valls and Walsh won the 200 freestyle relay in a school-record time of 1:26.54.
Cuomo was second in the 50 freestyle.