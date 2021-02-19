 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In the region: Virginia Tech softball sweeps Clemson
0 comments
IN THE REGION

In the region: Virginia Tech softball sweeps Clemson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
VT logo

CLEMSON, S.C. — Ivy Rosenberry and Keely Rochard combined to hold Clemson to six hits on the day, helping the 14th-ranked Virginia Tech softball team sweep a doubleheader from Clemson on Friday.

The Hokies (5-1, 2-1 ACC) won the first game 9-0 and the second game 4-1.

Kelsey Brown had five hits, stole three bases, scored three runs and made two great catches in left field for Tech on the day.

Rosenberry pitched a three-hit shutout in Game 1, which lasted just five innings. Rochard pitched a three-hitter in Game 2.

Liberty High School graduate Millie Thompson took the loss for the Tigers (3-2, 1-2) in Game 2, allowing five hits and three runs in three innings.

BASEBALL

No. 14 UVa 2, UConn 1

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Winning pitcher Andrew Abbott allowed two hits, no runs and one walk while striking out nine in 5 2/3 innings, leading the Cavaliers to a season-opening victory Friday.

Radford 7, Ohio University 3

RADFORD — Garrett Matheny had two hits and three RBIs to lead the Highlanders to a season-opening win Friday.

It was the first game on the Highlanders' new artificial turf field.

VMI-N.C. State canceled

North Carolina State announced Friday morning that its three-game series with VMI has been canceled because of COVID-19 issues in the VMI program. The series was supposed to have started Friday.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

No. 16 UVa 15, No. 14 Richmond 9

RICHMOND — Ashlyn McGovern and Annie Dyson each scored three goals Friday to lead the Cavaliers (2-0) past the Spiders (1-1).

WOMEN'S SWIMMING

Madden, Walsh win titles

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Paige Madden of UVa won the ACC title in the 500-yard freestyle for the second straight year Thursday on the second night of the ACC championships.

Madden had a time of 4:33.25. Virginia Tech's Reka Gyorgy took third in the event.

UVa's Alex Walsh won the 200 individual medley (1:51.53), with teammate Kate Douglass second.

The UVa quartet of Douglass, Lexi Cuomo, Kyla Valls and Walsh won the 200 freestyle relay in a school-record time of 1:26.54.

Cuomo was second in the 50 freestyle.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Intimidator: Dale Earnhardt Sr. wins the 1998 Daytona 500

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert