In the region: Virginia Tech softball sweeps Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. — Ivy Rosenberry and Keely Rochard combined to hold Clemson to six hits on the day, helping the 14th-ranked Virginia Tech softball team sweep a doubleheader from Clemson on Friday.

The Hokies (5-1, 2-1 ACC) won the first game 9-0 and the second game 4-1.

Kelsey Brown had five hits, stole three bases, scored three runs and made two great catches in left field for Tech on the day.

Rosenberry pitched a three-hit shutout in Game 1, which lasted just five innings. Rochard pitched a three-hitter in Game 2.

Liberty High School graduate Millie Thompson took the loss for the Tigers (3-2, 1-2) in Game 2, allowing five hits and three runs in three innings.

BASEBALL

No. 14 UVa 2, UConn 1

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Winning pitcher Andrew Abbott allowed two hits, no runs and one walk while striking out nine in 5 2/3 innings, leading the Cavaliers to a season-opening victory Friday.

Radford 7, Ohio University 3

RADFORD — Garrett Matheny had two hits and three RBIs to lead the Highlanders to a season-opening win Friday.