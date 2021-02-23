 Skip to main content
In the region: Virginia Tech squashes Radford in baseball
In the region: Virginia Tech squashes Radford in baseball

BLACKSBURG — TJ Rumfield had three hits, including a grand slam, and five RBIs to lead the Virginia Tech baseball team to a 22-2 rout of Radford on Tuesday.

Gavin Cross had two hits and two RBIs for the Hokies (3-0). Fritz Genther had three hits and scored three runs. Carson Jones had two hits and one RBI. Cade Hunter belted a three-run homer.

Sean Cheely had two hits for the Highlanders (2-2), while Jalen Buster had an RBI single.

BASEBALL

No. 14 UVa 14, VMI 5

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Chris Newell had two hits, including a grand slam, to lead the Cavaliers (3-1) to a win Tuesday.

It was the season opener for VMI, which lost to UVa for the fourth straight time.

Zack Gelof had three hits, including a solo homer, and two RBIs for UVa. Nic Kent had two hits and one RBI.

Callen Nuccio had two hits and two RBIs for VMI. Justin Starke had two hits, including a solo homer.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Another VMI game canceled

The Southern Conference announced Tuesday that the VMI basketball team's Saturday game at Chattanooga has been canceled because of the COVID-19 issues in the VMI program.

The league had announced Monday afternoon that VMI's Monday night game at Furman and Wednesday home game against East Tennessee State were canceled because of positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent quarantining in the VMI program. VMI coach Dan Earl has said that “some players” tested positive Monday.

The Chattanooga game would have been VMI's regular-season finale. Instead, VMI (12-11, 7-7) is now off until the SoCon tournament begins on March 5 in Asheville, North Carolina.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Roanoke 105, Ferrum 59

Kristina Harrel scored 18 points to lead the host Maroons (8-1, 5-1 ODAC) to their sixth straight win Monday night.

The 105 points were the most Roanoke has scored since a 106-27 rout of Mary Baldwin in December 2015.

It was the most prolific outing for Roanoke in an ODAC game since the Maroons rang up 106 against Mary Baldwin in the 1989-90 season, back when Mary Baldwin belonged to the ODAC.

Ayanna Scarborough had 16 points and seven rebounds for Roanoke, while Sayre Brandstatter had 14 points, six assists and five steals.

The Maroons shot 52.7% from the field and 52.4% from 3-point range (11 of 21).

Jacy Marvin had 12 points for Ferrum (1-7, 1-7).

Men's basketball

Wednesday

Mount Aloysius at Radford

6 p.m. at Dedmon Center

TV: ESPN Plus (streaming)

Records: Mount Aloysius 0-0; Radford 13-11

Notes: Radford announced Tuesday it has added this game to the schedule as its regular-season finale. Radford found itself without a game for this week because the Big South decided that since Radford had clinched the No. 2 seed in the Big South tournament, the Highlanders did not need to play their final two league games this week. … Mount Aloysius is an NCAA Division III school in Pennsylvania. … The Mounties went 14-12 last season. This is the opener of their eight-game schedule this season; their conference canceled league play. They were originally not going to open the season until Saturday. … Radford is on a four-game skid. … This is the first time Radford is playing a non-Division I foe in February since 1984.

— Mark Berman

Men's basketball

Wednesday

N.C. State at No. 15 Virginia

6:30 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena

TV: ACC Network

Records: N.C. State 10-9, 6-8 ACC; UVa 15-5, 11-3

Notes: This game was originally scheduled for Jan. 20 but was postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the State program. … UVa beat the Wolfpack 64-57 on Feb. 3. … UVa is 9-0 at home this season. … UVa's Tomas Woldetensae will miss his second straight game because of contact tracing. … Sam Hauser averages 15.1 points for UVa. … State has won three straight ACC road games. … Jericole Hellems averages 13.3 points for State, which lost leading scorer Devon Daniels to an ACL injury in late January.

— Mark Berman

