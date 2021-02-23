In the region: Virginia Tech squashes Radford in baseball

BLACKSBURG — TJ Rumfield had three hits, including a grand slam, and five RBIs to lead the Virginia Tech baseball team to a 22-2 rout of Radford on Tuesday.

Gavin Cross had two hits and two RBIs for the Hokies (3-0). Fritz Genther had three hits and scored three runs. Carson Jones had two hits and one RBI. Cade Hunter belted a three-run homer.

Sean Cheely had two hits for the Highlanders (2-2), while Jalen Buster had an RBI single.

BASEBALL

No. 14 UVa 14, VMI 5

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Chris Newell had two hits, including a grand slam, to lead the Cavaliers (3-1) to a win Tuesday.

It was the season opener for VMI, which lost to UVa for the fourth straight time.

Zack Gelof had three hits, including a solo homer, and two RBIs for UVa. Nic Kent had two hits and one RBI.

Callen Nuccio had two hits and two RBIs for VMI. Justin Starke had two hits, including a solo homer.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Another VMI game canceled