In the region: Virginia Tech to play in NIT Season Tip-Off in Brooklyn

The Virginia Tech men's basketball team will be celebrating Thanksgiving in the Big Apple.
ESPN announced Thursday that Virginia Tech, Iowa State, Memphis and Xavier will play in the NIT Season Tip-Off at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
The semifinals will be held Nov. 24 (the day before Thanksgiving), with the third-place game and title game on Nov. 26.
The pairings and times have not yet been announced.
This will be Tech's first appearance in the tournament since 2011, when the Hokies played Syracuse and Oklahoma State at Madison Square Garden.
Memphis coach Penny Hardaway's team includes ex-Hokie Landers Nolley. Memphis won the postseason NIT in March and finished 20-8.
Xavier went 13-8 last season, while Iowa State went 2-22.
BASEBALL
UNC Greensboro 7, VMI 5
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hogan Windish had two hits and four RBIs to lead the Spartans (27-23, 12-16 Southern Conference) past the Keydets (16-29, 11-17).
Gardner-Webb 10, Radford 8
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — Dom Peroni belted a three-run homer and a grand slam to lead the Runnin' Bulldogs (27-20, 26-12 Big South) past the Highlanders (22-22, 16-18).
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Generals honored
Brynne Gould, who had 180 kills for Washington and Lee, has been named the state small-college player of the year by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges.
W&L's Caroline Gard (265 digs) was named the defensive player of the year.
Bryan Snyder, who steered W&L to a 16-0 record and the ODAC title, was named the state small-college coach of the year for the sixth time.
Gard and Gould were joined on the all-state first team by W&L's Courtney Berry and Roanoke's Linsey Bailey.