In the region: Virginia Tech to play in NIT Season Tip-Off in Brooklyn

The Virginia Tech men's basketball team will be celebrating Thanksgiving in the Big Apple.

ESPN announced Thursday that Virginia Tech, Iowa State, Memphis and Xavier will play in the NIT Season Tip-Off at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The semifinals will be held Nov. 24 (the day before Thanksgiving), with the third-place game and title game on Nov. 26.

The pairings and times have not yet been announced.

This will be Tech's first appearance in the tournament since 2011, when the Hokies played Syracuse and Oklahoma State at Madison Square Garden.

Memphis coach Penny Hardaway's team includes ex-Hokie Landers Nolley. Memphis won the postseason NIT in March and finished 20-8.

Xavier went 13-8 last season, while Iowa State went 2-22.

BASEBALL

UNC Greensboro 7, VMI 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hogan Windish had two hits and four RBIs to lead the Spartans (27-23, 12-16 Southern Conference) past the Keydets (16-29, 11-17).

Gardner-Webb 10, Radford 8