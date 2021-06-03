In the region: Virginia Tech to play St. Bonaventure in Charlotte

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Thursday that the Virginia Tech men's basketball team will face defending Atlantic 10 champ St. Bonaventure as part of the inaugural Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Dec. 17.

The Hokies were supposed to play Davidson as part of the Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout last November, but the tripleheader was scrapped after last season's start date was pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year's event will be a quadrupleheader.

East Carolina will play Liberty, a holdover pairing from last year's scheduled event.

Richmond will meet North Carolina State in another game, and Wake Forest will take on Charlotte.

Game times have yet to be announced.

Virginia was to have met Temple in last season's event. But those teams, like Davidson, are not part of this year's event.

St. Bonaventure went 16-5 overall and 11-4 in the A-10 last season, when it swept the A-10 regular-season and tournament titles. The Bonnies lost to LSU in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Tech has not faced its former A-10 rival since 2011.

