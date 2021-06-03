In the region: Virginia Tech to play St. Bonaventure in Charlotte

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Thursday that the Virginia Tech men's basketball team will face defending Atlantic 10 champ St. Bonaventure as part of the inaugural Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Dec. 17.
The Hokies were supposed to play Davidson as part of the Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout last November, but the tripleheader was scrapped after last season's start date was pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic.
This year's event will be a quadrupleheader.
East Carolina will play Liberty, a holdover pairing from last year's scheduled event.
Richmond will meet North Carolina State in another game, and Wake Forest will take on Charlotte.
Game times have yet to be announced.
Virginia was to have met Temple in last season's event. But those teams, like Davidson, are not part of this year's event.
St. Bonaventure went 16-5 overall and 11-4 in the A-10 last season, when it swept the A-10 regular-season and tournament titles. The Bonnies lost to LSU in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Tech has not faced its former A-10 rival since 2011.
WOMEN'S GOLF
Mahar at 6-over
SAN FRANCISCO — Virginia Tech's Emily Mahar shot a 6-over 77 in the first round of the U.S. Women's Open at the Olympic Club.
SOFTBALL
Rochard honored
Virginia Tech ace Keely Rochard has been named a first-team All-American by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association, joining former Tech great Angela Tincher as the only first-team All-Americans in the program's history.
Rochard went 29-10 with a 1.38 ERA, 348 strikeouts and 13 shutouts.
The second team included James Madison ace Odicci Alexander and Virginia Tech-turned-Oklahoma State ace Carrie Eberle.
BASEBALL
PHCC falls in semis
ENID, Okla. — Third-seeded Western Oklahoma State beat seventh-seeded Patrick Henry Community College 9-2 in the semifinals of the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II World Series on Wednesday.
The Patriots went 2-2 in the World Series to finish 43-16 on the season.
SOCCER
Players cited for academics
Virginia's Elizabeth Sieracki (3.51 undergraduate GPA, 3.96 graduate-school GPA), Taryn Torres (3.37) and Rebecca Jarrett (3.65) have been named to the academic all-district team by the College Sports Information Directors of America, as were Washington and Lee's Chloe Rapier (3.96) and Ferrum's Alex Mattson (4.0).
On the men's side, W&L's Michael Nyc (3.55) earned the honor.
Cavaliers recognized
UVa's Diana Ordonez (12 goals, five assists) has been named the state Division I player of the year by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges.
UVa's Lia Godfrey (four goals, nine assists) was named the rookie of the year, while UVa goalie Laurel Ivory (five shutouts) was named the defensive player of the year.
Steve Swanson, who steered UVa to the NCAA semifinals, was named the coach of the year.
Ordonez, Godfrey and Ivory were joined on the Division I all-state first team by UVa's Rebecca Jarrett, Alexa Spaanstra and Claire Constant, Virginia Tech's Emily Gray and Radford's Kayla Thomas.