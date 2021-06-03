 Skip to main content
In the region: Virginia Tech to play St. Bonaventure in Charlotte
IN THE REGION

In the region: Virginia Tech to play St. Bonaventure in Charlotte

YoungForbes

Virginia Tech men's basketball coach Mike Young (left) will steer his team against St. Bonaventure in a quadrupleheader at the Spectrum Center, while Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes (right) will guide the Demon Deacons against Charlotte in another game in that event.

 Associated Press

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Thursday that the Virginia Tech men's basketball team will face defending Atlantic 10 champ St. Bonaventure as part of the inaugural Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Dec. 17.

The Hokies were supposed to play Davidson as part of the Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout last November, but the tripleheader was scrapped after last season's start date was pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year's event will be a quadrupleheader.

East Carolina will play Liberty, a holdover pairing from last year's scheduled event.

Richmond will meet North Carolina State in another game, and Wake Forest will take on Charlotte.

Game times have yet to be announced.

Virginia was to have met Temple in last season's event. But those teams, like Davidson, are not part of this year's event.

St. Bonaventure went 16-5 overall and 11-4 in the A-10 last season, when it swept the A-10 regular-season and tournament titles. The Bonnies lost to LSU in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Tech has not faced its former A-10 rival since 2011.

WOMEN'S GOLF

Mahar at 6-over

SAN FRANCISCO — Virginia Tech's Emily Mahar shot a 6-over 77 in the first round of the U.S. Women's Open at the Olympic Club.

SOFTBALL

Rochard honored

Virginia Tech ace Keely Rochard has been named a first-team All-American by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association, joining former Tech great Angela Tincher as the only first-team All-Americans in the program's history.

Rochard went 29-10 with a 1.38 ERA, 348 strikeouts and 13 shutouts.

The second team included James Madison ace Odicci Alexander and Virginia Tech-turned-Oklahoma State ace Carrie Eberle.

BASEBALL

PHCC falls in semis

ENID, Okla. — Third-seeded Western Oklahoma State beat seventh-seeded Patrick Henry Community College 9-2 in the semifinals of the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II World Series on Wednesday.

The Patriots went 2-2 in the World Series to finish 43-16 on the season.

SOCCER

Players cited for academics

Virginia's Elizabeth Sieracki (3.51 undergraduate GPA, 3.96 graduate-school GPA), Taryn Torres (3.37) and Rebecca Jarrett (3.65) have been named to the academic all-district team by the College Sports Information Directors of America, as were Washington and Lee's Chloe Rapier (3.96) and Ferrum's Alex Mattson (4.0).

On the men's side, W&L's Michael Nyc (3.55) earned the honor.

Cavaliers recognized

UVa's Diana Ordonez (12 goals, five assists) has been named the state Division I player of the year by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges.

UVa's Lia Godfrey (four goals, nine assists) was named the rookie of the year, while UVa goalie Laurel Ivory (five shutouts) was named the defensive player of the year.

Steve Swanson, who steered UVa to the NCAA semifinals, was named the coach of the year.

Ordonez, Godfrey and Ivory were joined on the Division I all-state first team by UVa's Rebecca Jarrett, Alexa Spaanstra and Claire Constant, Virginia Tech's Emily Gray and Radford's Kayla Thomas.

Tags

How do you prepare if you're unsure whether or not your star player is available?

