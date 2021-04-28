In the region: Virginia Tech, UVa get NCAA women's golf bids

Virginia Tech and Virginia received at-large bids to the NCAA women's golf tournament Wednesday.
The Hokies, who reaped their third straight bid, will be the No. 4 seed in an 18-team regional that will be hosted by Stanford. This is the first time Tech has been awarded a single-digit seed. Wake Forest is the top seed in that regional.
The Cavs, who landed their 15th bid, are the No. 3 seed in an 18-team regional that will be hosted by Ohio State. Duke is the top seed there.
The regionals will be held May 10-12. Six teams and three individuals will advance from each of the four regionals to the national championships in Arizona.
In other women's golf news, Tech's Emily Mahar qualified Tuesday night for the U.S Women's Open.
Three spots were up for grabs in the sectional qualifier at Belle Haven Country Club in Alexandria. Mahar shot a 4-over 148 to finish in a three-way tie for third place. She won the second playoff hole to clinch the final invitation.
She became just the second Hokie to ever qualify for the U.S. Women's Open. The tournament will be held in June in San Francisco.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
No. 3 Syracuse 9, No. 24 Va. Tech 4
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Meaghan Tyrrell had two goals and two assists to lead the third-ranked and second-seeded Orange (13-2) past the 24th-ranked and seventh-seeded Hokies (5-11) in an ACC quarterfinal Wednesday.
MEN'S LACROSSE
W&L 17, Guilford 10
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Austin Hudson scored four goals to lead the Generals (9-4, 8-1 ODAC) to a win.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Roanoke 5, Shenandoah 4
WINCHESTER — Margriet Bostoen won 6-4, 1-6, 6-2 at No. 3 singles to give the ninth-seeded Maroons (6-9) a win over the eighth-seeded Hornets (4-8) in the first round of the ODAC tournament.
Roanoke will visit No. 1 seed W&L in a quarterfinal Saturday.
MEN'S SOCCER
MLS team signs PH grad
Nashville, which chose Patrick Henry High School graduate and UVa senior Irakoze Donasiyano in the first round of the Major League Soccer draft in January, announced Wednesday it has signed Donasiyano.
UVa did not make the upcoming NCAA tournament. Donasiyano played in UVa's April 8 season finale and has been training with Nashville for two weeks.
Donasiyano signed a one-year contract, with the option to extend each year through 2024.
FOOTBALL
Herres finishes 4th
VMI receiver Jakob Herres finished fourth in the voting by a media panel for the Walter Payton Award, which goes to the FCS offensive player of the year.
Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere, Southeastern Louisiana QB Cole Kelley and Sacred Heart running back Julius Chestnut were announced as the three finalists Wednesday.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Fowler, May honored
Roanoke College's Grace Fowler has been named the small-college women's indoor field athlete of the year by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges, while Southern Virginia's Dylan May was named the small-college men's indoor track rookie of the year.
Fowler was joined on the small-college women's all-state first team by Roanoke's Alison Moreau and SVU's Kanani Lasike.
BASEBALL
Va. Tech 12, ETSU 0
BLACKSBURG — Ryan Okuda, Griffin Green, Samuel Rochard and Grant Umberger teamed on a six-hit shutout to give the Hokies (22-15) a win Tuesday night.
Ferrum 9, Emory & Henry 8
FERRUM — Clayton Michael hit an RBI grounder with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth to give the Panthers (9-20, 6-14 ODAC) a win Tuesday night.
SOFTBALL
Roanoke splits doubleheader
The host Maroons (19-9, 12-6 ODAC) split a doubleheader with Bridgewater on Tuesday, winning the first game 1-0 and losing the nightcap 6-3.
Jada Karnes pitched a two-hit shutout in Game 1, striking out eight and walking none.
Roanoke will be the No. 4 seed in the ODAC tournament and will host Bridgewater in a best-of-three quarterfinal series this weekend.
Ferrum wound up as the No. 7 seed and will visit Emory & Henry for a quarterfinal series.