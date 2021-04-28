In the region: Virginia Tech, UVa get NCAA women's golf bids

Virginia Tech and Virginia received at-large bids to the NCAA women's golf tournament Wednesday.

The Hokies, who reaped their third straight bid, will be the No. 4 seed in an 18-team regional that will be hosted by Stanford. This is the first time Tech has been awarded a single-digit seed. Wake Forest is the top seed in that regional.

The Cavs, who landed their 15th bid, are the No. 3 seed in an 18-team regional that will be hosted by Ohio State. Duke is the top seed there.

The regionals will be held May 10-12. Six teams and three individuals will advance from each of the four regionals to the national championships in Arizona.

In other women's golf news, Tech's Emily Mahar qualified Tuesday night for the U.S Women's Open.

Three spots were up for grabs in the sectional qualifier at Belle Haven Country Club in Alexandria. Mahar shot a 4-over 148 to finish in a three-way tie for third place. She won the second playoff hole to clinch the final invitation.

She became just the second Hokie to ever qualify for the U.S. Women's Open. The tournament will be held in June in San Francisco.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE