In the region: Virginia Tech wins ACC men's indoor track and field title

CLEMSON, S.C. — Virginia Tech won the ACC men's indoor track and field championship Saturday.
The Hokies totaled 136 points at the three-day meet to claim the men's indoor crown for the sixth time. North Carolina was second with 81 points. Virginia was seventh.
It was the 17th ACC team title for the Tech men’s and women’s cross country and track and field program.
Florida State won the women's crown Saturday. UVa was third — the best finish for the women's team at the indoor meet in 26 years. Virginia Tech was sixth.
Tech's Jacory Patterson won two titles Saturday and was named the men's track most valuable performer of the meet. He won the 400 meters for the third straight year with a meet-record time of 45.38 seconds. He won the 200 meters in a school-record time of 20.62.
Virginia Tech's Bashir Mosavel-Lo won the 800 meters (1:48.34).
Virginia's Owayne Owens won the triple jump (54-1), with Tech's Chauncey Chambers second.
Tech's Ben Nibbelink took second in the 3,000 meters, while Tech's Tyson Jones was second in the shot put.
Virginia Tech's Ben Fleming took third in the mile, while UVa's Jordan Willis took third in the 400.
On the women's side, Tech's Lindsey Butler won the 800 in a meet-record time of 2:01.96.
Tech's Caitlan Tate won the 400 for the second straight year (53.32).
Essence Henderson of Tech took second in the shot put.
Jada Seaman of UVa took third in the 200, while teammate Halle Hazzard was third in the 60 meters.
SWIMMING
Tech men finish 3rd
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Virginia Tech finished third at the ACC men's championships Saturday.
Louisville won the four-day meet with 1,181 points, just two points more than N.C. State. The Hokies had 1,085 points. UVa was fourth.
UVa's Matt Brownstead won the 100 freestyle (41.87).
Tech's Antani Ivanov took second in the 200 butterfly with a school-record time of 1:39.82.
Justin Grender of UVa was second in the 200 backstroke, with Tech's Sam Tornqvist third.
Tech was third in the 400 medley relay.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
No. 9 UVa 12, No. 16 Va. Tech 10
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Annie Dyson and Ashlyn McGovern netted three goals each as the Cavaliers (3-0, 1-0 ACC) held off the Hokies (2-2, 0-2).
Roanoke 19, Va. Wesleyan 1
Emerson Foster scored six goals to lead the host Maroons to a season-opening win.
FOOTBALL
Hampden-Sydney 21, SVU 0
HAMPDEN-SYDNEY — Melik Frost ran for two touchdowns Saturday as the Tigers topped the Knights in the opener for both teams.
Emory & Henry 17, Ferrum 0
FERRUM — Staunton River graduate Grayson Overstreet ran for 196 yards and two TDs on 32 carries to lead the Wasps to a win over the Panthers in the opener for both teams Friday night.
It was the first time Ferrum was shut out since a 2000 loss to the Wasps.
Ferrum's Titus Jones completed 16 of 39 passes for 199 yards.
BASEBALL
Radford 5, Villanova 3
RADFORD — The Highlanders scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth to rally past the Wildcats (0-1) on Saturday.
The inning featured a run-scoring sacrifice fly by Connor Bagnieski, an RBI double by Will Harless and an RBI single by Anthony Galati. Galati's hit gave Radford the 5-3 lead.
UNC 2, No. 12 UVa 1
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Justice Thompson doubled and scored in the second inning and stole home in the fourth as the Tar Heels (6-0, 2-0 ACC) beat the Cavaliers (3-3, 0-2).
Virginia Tech 5, No. 6 Miami 3
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Cade Hunter and TJ Rumfield homered Friday night to lead the Hokies (4-0, 1-0 ACC) to their first win over the Hurricanes (2-2, 0-1) in five years. It was only the third time Tech ever won at Miami.