In the region: Virginia Tech wins ACC men's indoor track and field title

CLEMSON, S.C. — Virginia Tech won the ACC men's indoor track and field championship Saturday.

The Hokies totaled 136 points at the three-day meet to claim the men's indoor crown for the sixth time. North Carolina was second with 81 points. Virginia was seventh.

It was the 17th ACC team title for the Tech men’s and women’s cross country and track and field program.

Florida State won the women's crown Saturday. UVa was third — the best finish for the women's team at the indoor meet in 26 years. Virginia Tech was sixth.

Tech's Jacory Patterson won two titles Saturday and was named the men's track most valuable performer of the meet. He won the 400 meters for the third straight year with a meet-record time of 45.38 seconds. He won the 200 meters in a school-record time of 20.62.

Virginia Tech's Bashir Mosavel-Lo won the 800 meters (1:48.34).

Virginia's Owayne Owens won the triple jump (54-1), with Tech's Chauncey Chambers second.

Tech's Ben Nibbelink took second in the 3,000 meters, while Tech's Tyson Jones was second in the shot put.

Virginia Tech's Ben Fleming took third in the mile, while UVa's Jordan Willis took third in the 400.