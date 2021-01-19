In the region: Virginia Tech women's basketball adds home game

A third meeting with North Carolina has been added to the Virginia Tech women's basketball schedule. The Hokies will host UNC on Feb. 28.

Tech won at UNC last week and will host the Tar Heels on Jan. 31. But Tech had four holes on its schedule because Duke and UVa canceled their seasons, so a third meeting with UNC will help in that regard.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

ETSU 92, VMI 81

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — The Bucs (7-5, 3-1 Southern Conference) made a school-record 16 3-pointers in a win over the Keydets (7-7, 2-3) on Monday night.

ETSU, which beat VMI for the 12th straight time, shot 57% from the field and 53.3% from 3-point range.

Greg Parham had a game-high 27 points for VMI. Jake Stephens had 19 points and nine rebounds.

The game was tied at 53 with 14:34 left, but ETSU went on a 21-6 run to build a 74-59 cushion.

MEN'S SOCCER

UVa's Halsey turns pro