In the region: Virginia Tech women's basketball adds home game

A third meeting with North Carolina has been added to the Virginia Tech women's basketball schedule. The Hokies will host UNC on Feb. 28.
Tech won at UNC last week and will host the Tar Heels on Jan. 31. But Tech had four holes on its schedule because Duke and UVa canceled their seasons, so a third meeting with UNC will help in that regard.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
ETSU 92, VMI 81
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — The Bucs (7-5, 3-1 Southern Conference) made a school-record 16 3-pointers in a win over the Keydets (7-7, 2-3) on Monday night.
ETSU, which beat VMI for the 12th straight time, shot 57% from the field and 53.3% from 3-point range.
Greg Parham had a game-high 27 points for VMI. Jake Stephens had 19 points and nine rebounds.
The game was tied at 53 with 14:34 left, but ETSU went on a 21-6 run to build a 74-59 cushion.
MEN'S SOCCER
UVa's Halsey turns pro
Major League Soccer announced Tuesday that Virginia junior midfielder Bret Halsey and Washington's Ethan Barltow have signed Generation Adidas contracts, making them eligible for Thursday's Major League Soccer SuperDraft as underclassmen.
They join three other underclassmen who previously signed Generation Adidas contracts and entered Thursday's draft, including Virginia Tech sophomore and Northside graduate Daniel Pereira.
Generation Adidas is a joint program between MLS and adidas in which a handful of college underclassmen are signed by MLS to Generation Adidas contracts each winter to make them eligible for the draft.
Halsey might not be the only Cavalier drafted Thursday. Three UVa seniors are hoping to be drafted, including Patrick Henry graduate Irakoze Donasiyano.