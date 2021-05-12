In the region: Virginia Tech women's golf advances in NCAAs

STANFORD, Calif. — The Virginia Tech women's golf team earned a berth in the NCAA national championships for the first time Wednesday.
The fourth-seeded and 14th-ranked Hokies finished fourth in a three-day, 18-team NCAA regional with a 4-over 856.
The top six teams in the regional advanced to the national championships, which will be held May 21-26 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Stanford won the regional, with Wake Forest second and Oklahoma State third. Arizona was fifth and Southern Cal sixth.
Tech's Emily Mahar tied for sixth with a 2-under 211. Tech's Becca DiNunzio tied for 10th with a 1-under 212, while Keerattriya Foocharoen tied for 12th at 213.
UVa's Lillie advances
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Third-seeded and 11th-ranked Virginia finished ninth in an 18-team, three-day NCAA regional with a 30-over 894.
Only the top six teams in the regional are advancing to the national championships — Georgia, Duke, Arizona State, Kentucky, Michigan and Kent State.
The top three individuals not on those six teams are also advancing from the regional to the national championships. UVa's Beth Lillie earned one of those individual spots by tying for fifth with a 1-over 217.
W&L in 9th
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Washington and Lee is in ninth place out of 25 teams with a 78-over 654 after the second round of the NCAA Division III national championships.
W&L's Megan Kanaby is tied for eighth at 11-over 155.
MEN'S GOLF
Robinson makes cut
WHEELING, W.Va. — W&L's Pierce Robinson, who is competing in the NCAA Division III national championships as an individual, is tied for 26th out of 191 golfers with an 8-over 149 after the second round. He made the cut for the final two rounds.
FOOTBALL
Keydets honored
VMI receiver Jakob Herres and VMI linebacker Stone Snyder have been named to the Associated Press FCS All-America first team.
Herres had 80 catches for 978 yards and eight touchdowns. Snyder had 88 tackles and eight sacks.
James Madison defensive end Mike Greene also made the first team.
JMU was represented on the second team by running back Percy Agyei-Obese, offensive lineman Raymond Gillespie and place-kicker Ethan Ratke. Richmond defensive lineman Kobie Turner also made the second team.