In the region: Virginia Tech women's golf advances in NCAAs

STANFORD, Calif. — The Virginia Tech women's golf team earned a berth in the NCAA national championships for the first time Wednesday.

The fourth-seeded and 14th-ranked Hokies finished fourth in a three-day, 18-team NCAA regional with a 4-over 856.

The top six teams in the regional advanced to the national championships, which will be held May 21-26 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Stanford won the regional, with Wake Forest second and Oklahoma State third. Arizona was fifth and Southern Cal sixth.

Tech's Emily Mahar tied for sixth with a 2-under 211. Tech's Becca DiNunzio tied for 10th with a 1-under 212, while Keerattriya Foocharoen tied for 12th at 213.

UVa's Lillie advances

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Third-seeded and 11th-ranked Virginia finished ninth in an 18-team, three-day NCAA regional with a 30-over 894.

Only the top six teams in the regional are advancing to the national championships — Georgia, Duke, Arizona State, Kentucky, Michigan and Kent State.