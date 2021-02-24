In the region: Virginia Tech women's lacrosse team wins

BLACKSBURG — Freshman Whitney Liebler scored five goals to lead the 15th-ranked Virginia Tech women's lacrosse team to an 18-3 rout of Longwood on Wednesday.

Paige Petty added three goals for the Hokies (2-1), who improved to 9-0 in the series with the Lancers (0-2).

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Penn State hires Poindexter

Penn State coach James Franklin announced Wednesday the hiring of former Jefferson Forest and UVa standout Anthony Poindexter as co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach.

Poindexter had the same roles at Purdue the past four seasons. Poindexter, who was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame last year, has also been an assistant at UVa and UConn.

SWIMMING

Hokies earn silver

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Virginia Tech finished second in the 800-yard freestyle relay Wednesday on the first day of the ACC men's championships.

The quartet of Blake Manoff, Antani Ivanov, Carles Coll Marti and Samuel Tornqvist had a school-record time of 6 minutes, 14.04 seconds.