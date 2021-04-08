In the region: Virginia Tech wrestler Myers to return

Virginia Tech announced Thursday that All-American wrestler Korbin Myers has decided to return to Tech next season for his extra year of eligibility.
The NCAA Division I Council has granted all of this school year's Division I winter-sports athletes an extra year of eligibility because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Next year will be the seventh year of college for Myers, who is working on a master's degree.
After missing the 2019-20 season because of an injury, Myers was granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA. He shined in his sixth year, finishing fourth at 133 pounds at the NCAA championships last month to earn All-America honors for the first time.
He won his weight class at the ACC championships in February, beating top seed and two-time ACC champ Micky Phillippi of Pittsburgh in the final. Myers was named the most outstanding wrestler of the ACC championships.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Radford 3, Winthrop 0
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Lexi Dean had four saves as the Highlanders (7-2-1, 6-2-1) clinched the No. 2 seed in the Big South tournament.
Katelyn O'Donnell, Kateri Schoettinger and Gabi Paupst scored for Radford, which will host Campbell in a Big South semifinal Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
Roanoke splits doubleheader
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Maroons (12-4) split a doubleheader with Greensboro, winning the first game 5-3 and losing the nightcap 2-1.
Makayla Austin had two hits and one RBI for Roanoke in Game 1.
BASEBALL
Radford series ppd.
Radford announced Thursday that its Friday and Saturday games at Presbyterian have been postponed because the Highlanders do not have the minimum number of available players established by the Big South.
Roanoke 11, Emory & Henry 2
Will Merriken had three hits and two RBIs to lead the host Maroons (15-7, 8-3 ODAC) to a win Wednesday night.
MEN'S VOLLEYBALL
No. 10 SVU 3, No 14 Rutgers-Newark 2
BUENA VISTA — Nahuel Recabarren had 15 kills to help the top-seeded and 10th-ranked Knights (14-3) beat the fourth-seeded and 14th-ranked Scarlet Raiders in a Continental Volleyball Conference semifinal Wednesday night. SVU will host second-seeded and ninth-ranked Juniata in Saturday's final.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE