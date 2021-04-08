In the region: Virginia Tech wrestler Myers to return

Virginia Tech announced Thursday that All-American wrestler Korbin Myers has decided to return to Tech next season for his extra year of eligibility.

The NCAA Division I Council has granted all of this school year's Division I winter-sports athletes an extra year of eligibility because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Next year will be the seventh year of college for Myers, who is working on a master's degree.

After missing the 2019-20 season because of an injury, Myers was granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA. He shined in his sixth year, finishing fourth at 133 pounds at the NCAA championships last month to earn All-America honors for the first time.

He won his weight class at the ACC championships in February, beating top seed and two-time ACC champ Micky Phillippi of Pittsburgh in the final. Myers was named the most outstanding wrestler of the ACC championships.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Radford 3, Winthrop 0

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Lexi Dean had four saves as the Highlanders (7-2-1, 6-2-1) clinched the No. 2 seed in the Big South tournament.