In the region: Virginia Tech wrestling match postponed

The 13th-ranked North Carolina wrestling team announced Thursday that its home match with No. 8 Virginia Tech on Friday night has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the UNC team.
The match would have aired on the ACC Network.
SWIMMING
UVa’s DeSorbo
to miss meet
Virginia announced Thursday that head men’s and women’s swimming and diving coach Todd DeSorbo and diving coach Drew Livingston will miss the home meet with Virginia Tech on Friday and Saturday because of COVID-19 protocols.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
UVa duo drafted
UVa senior midfielder Taryn Torres was chosen by Sky Blue in third round of the National Women's Soccer League draft Wednesday night, while UVa fifth-year senior forward Alissa Gorzak was taken by Chicago in the fourth and final round.
UNC's Emily Fox was the first player taken, going to expansion team Racing Louisville.
Fox played for UNC last fall but does not intend to rejoin the team when the UNC season resumes in the spring. It is not yet known if Torres and Gorzak will play for UVa in the spring before turning pro. Draft picks have until Jan. 22 to make that decision.
With the second pick, the Washington Spirit selected 18-year-old forward Trinity Rodman, daughter of former NBA player Dennis Rodman and a standout on the U.S. youth national teams.
Rodman was a freshman at Washington State, but the coronavirus outbreak postponed the fall season in the Pac-12. She said Wednesday she has decided to forgo her college career and not play in college this spring.
TRACK AND FIELD
Big South scraps track meet
The Big South announced the cancellation of this year’s indoor track and field championships.
The meet was scheduled for Feb. 27-28 at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, but that facility has canceled all of its meets for the foreseeable future. The Big South decided not to look for a new venue.
ETC.
ODAC's Bankston honored
ODAC commissioner Brad Bankston has received the Division III Commissioners Association’s Meritorious Service Award.
The award is given each year to an individual who has made significant contributions to Division III athletics during his or her career.
Bankston has been the ODAC’s commissioner since 1997.