In the region: Virginia Tech wrestling match postponed

The 13th-ranked North Carolina wrestling team announced Thursday that its home match with No. 8 Virginia Tech on Friday night has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the UNC team.

The match would have aired on the ACC Network.

SWIMMING

UVa’s DeSorbo

to miss meet

Virginia announced Thursday that head men’s and women’s swimming and diving coach Todd DeSorbo and diving coach Drew Livingston will miss the home meet with Virginia Tech on Friday and Saturday because of COVID-19 protocols.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

UVa duo drafted

UVa senior midfielder Taryn Torres was chosen by Sky Blue in third round of the National Women's Soccer League draft Wednesday night, while UVa fifth-year senior forward Alissa Gorzak was taken by Chicago in the fourth and final round.

UNC's Emily Fox was the first player taken, going to expansion team Racing Louisville.