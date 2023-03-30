GREENSBORO, N.C. — Virginia Tech's 149-pounder Caleb Henson was named ACC Freshman of the Year on Thursday, while Hokies head coach Tony Robie took home ACC Coach of the Year honors.

Henson became the 10th Hokie to earn the freshman award, giving Tech the honor in four of the last six seasons. He went 27-5 overall and 5-0 against ACC foes, with an ACC title and a fifth-place All-American finish.

Virginia Tech picked up the ACC Coach of the Year award for the eighth time in the last 11 seasons. The honor is the fourth for Robie with the Hokies (2017, 2019, 2022). Tech finished second in the ACC championships and a league-leading ninth in the NCAAs.

WOMEN’S GOLF

UVa’s Sambach into amateur finals

Virginia sophomore Amanda Sambach secured her spot in the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur with a two-round total of 1-over 145 following Thursday's 36-hole cut.

Sambach is tied for 21st after playing at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

Thirty-one golfers advanced to the final round that will be played Saturday at Augusta National.

Jennifer Cleary, Sambach’s teammate, missed the cut by two shots. She shot 4-over 148 over her two rounds.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Averett 13, Ferrum 4

Raven Felder scored four goals and the Cougars (7-0, 2-0 ODAC) cruised to a home win Wednesday night over the Panthers (4-5, 0-2).

Willow Cooper scored three goals for Ferrum.