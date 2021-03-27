In the region: Virginia Tech's Ivanov takes bronze at NCAAs

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Antani Ivanov of Virginia Tech finished third in the 200-yard butterfly Saturday on the final night of the NCAA men's swimming and diving championships.

The junior from Bulgaria had a time of 1 minute, 39.26 seconds. He earned All-America honors for the second straight night.

Virginia Tech's Carles Coll Marti took sixth in the 200 breaststroke (1:51.84) on Saturday, with UVa's Keefer Barnum seventh (school-record 1:52.23). Both earned All-America honors.

UVa took eighth in the 200 medley relay Friday night with a school-record time of 1:23.26.

BASEBALL

No. 22 Va. Tech 8, No. 14 Pitt 4

PITTSBURGH — TJ Rumfield had two hits and three RBIs to lead the Hokies (12-8, 8-6 ACC) past the Panthers (12-7, 8-6).

UVa 4, No. 19 Miami 0

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Andrew Abbott and Blake Bales combined on a five-hit shutout to lead the Cavaliers (10-12, 4-10 ACC) past the Hurricanes (11-8, 6-7).

Radford splits