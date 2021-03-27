In the region: Virginia Tech's Ivanov takes bronze at NCAAs

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Antani Ivanov of Virginia Tech finished third in the 200-yard butterfly Saturday on the final night of the NCAA men's swimming and diving championships.
The junior from Bulgaria had a time of 1 minute, 39.26 seconds. He earned All-America honors for the second straight night.
Virginia Tech's Carles Coll Marti took sixth in the 200 breaststroke (1:51.84) on Saturday, with UVa's Keefer Barnum seventh (school-record 1:52.23). Both earned All-America honors.
UVa took eighth in the 200 medley relay Friday night with a school-record time of 1:23.26.
BASEBALL
No. 22 Va. Tech 8, No. 14 Pitt 4
PITTSBURGH — TJ Rumfield had two hits and three RBIs to lead the Hokies (12-8, 8-6 ACC) past the Panthers (12-7, 8-6).
UVa 4, No. 19 Miami 0
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Andrew Abbott and Blake Bales combined on a five-hit shutout to lead the Cavaliers (10-12, 4-10 ACC) past the Hurricanes (11-8, 6-7).
Radford splits
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Radford split a doubleheader with UNC Asheville on Friday, winning the first game 11-6 and losing the nightcap 6-5.
Tanner Barrs had two hits, including a grand slam, and six RBIs in Game 1.
On Saturday, UNC Asheville won 5-2.
SOFTBALL
No. 19 Va. Tech splits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Hokies (18-5, 12-5 ACC) split a doubleheader with Louisville (10-13, 4-8) on Saturday, winning the first game 2-0 and losing the second game 3-2.
Keely Rochard threw a two-hit shutout in Game 1, striking out 12 and walking none.
On Friday night, Tech beat Louisville 3-0. Rochard threw a three-hit shutout, striking out 16 and walking one.
Radford sweeps
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — The Highlanders (12-14, 5-1 Big South) swept a doubleheader from Gardner-Webb on Saturday, winning the first game 3-1 and the second game 9-1 in six innings.
Auburn High School graduate Skyler DeHart pitched a six-hitter in Game 1.
Riley Oakes pitched a two-hitter in Game 2 and also had three hits and scored twice.
MEN'S LACROSSE
No. 9 UVa 12, No. 6 Notre Dame 11
NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Dox Aitken scored with 2:28 left to give the Cavaliers (7-2, 1-2 ACC) a win over the Fighting Irish (4-1, 0-1).
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Radford 11, William and Mary 10, OT
WILLIAMSBURG — Ashlyn Grogan scored with 4:22 left in overtime to give the Highlanders (1-9) their first win.
Ferrum 20, E. Mennonite 2
HARRISONBURG — Kaitlyn Harley scored six goals to lead the Panthers (6-3 1-2 ODAC) to a win.
FIELD HOCKEY
W&L 4, Roanoke 3
Tess Muneses tied a W&L single-game record with three assists Friday night, helping the Generals (4-1, 4-1 ODAC) beat the host Maroons (3-2, 3-2).