In the region: Virginia Tech's Myers, Latona win ACC wrestling titles

RALEIGH, N.C. — Virginia Tech's Korbin Myers and Sam Latona won titles at the ACC championships Sunday.

North Carolina State won the team title for the third straight year. Virginia Tech finished second and Virginia fourth.

The second-seeded Myers knocked off top seed and two-time defending champ Micky Phillippi of Pittsburgh 3-1 in the final at 133 pounds.

The top-seeded Latona beat No. 2 seed and defending champ Jakob Camacho of N.C. State 2-1 in double overtime in the final at 125 pounds.

Second seed Trent Hidlay of North Carolina State upset defending champ Hunter Bolen (Christiansburg) of Virginia Tech 3-1 in OT in the final at 184 pounds. Bolen, ranked No. 1 in the nation, had been 3-0 against Hidlay in his Tech career. But Hidlay recorded a takedown with eight seconds left in the one-minute sudden-victory period.

Top seed and defending champ Jake Wentzel of Pitt beat No. 3 seed Jake Keating of UVa 4-0 in the final at 165.

Tech star Mekhi Lewis, the 2019 NCAA champ at 165, withdrew from the tournament Sunday. Lewis, who was injured in the regular-season finale, had a first-round bye and went on the mat to medically default his semifinal bout.