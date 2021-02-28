In the region: Virginia Tech's Myers, Latona win ACC wrestling titles

RALEIGH, N.C. — Virginia Tech's Korbin Myers and Sam Latona won titles at the ACC championships Sunday.
North Carolina State won the team title for the third straight year. Virginia Tech finished second and Virginia fourth.
The second-seeded Myers knocked off top seed and two-time defending champ Micky Phillippi of Pittsburgh 3-1 in the final at 133 pounds.
The top-seeded Latona beat No. 2 seed and defending champ Jakob Camacho of N.C. State 2-1 in double overtime in the final at 125 pounds.
Second seed Trent Hidlay of North Carolina State upset defending champ Hunter Bolen (Christiansburg) of Virginia Tech 3-1 in OT in the final at 184 pounds. Bolen, ranked No. 1 in the nation, had been 3-0 against Hidlay in his Tech career. But Hidlay recorded a takedown with eight seconds left in the one-minute sudden-victory period.
Top seed and defending champ Jake Wentzel of Pitt beat No. 3 seed Jake Keating of UVa 4-0 in the final at 165.
Tech star Mekhi Lewis, the 2019 NCAA champ at 165, withdrew from the tournament Sunday. Lewis, who was injured in the regular-season finale, had a first-round bye and went on the mat to medically default his semifinal bout.
"We are confident that Mekhi will be healthy for the NCAA championships and hopeful that he receives an at-large bid," coach Tony Robie said in a statement.
Top seed and defending champ Austin O'Connor of North Carolina defeated No. 2 seed Bryce Andonian of Tech 10-8 in the final at 149. O'Connor, ranked No. 1 nationally, rallied from a 6-0 deficit.
No. 1 seed and three-time defending champ Hayden Hidlay of N.C. State beat No. 2 seed Justin McCoy of UVa 12-3 in the final at 157.
Top seed Nino Bonaccorsi of Pitt beat second seed and defending champ Jay Aiello of UVa 10-4 in the final at 197.
Top-seeded heavyweight Deonte Wilson of N.C. State defeated third-seeded Hunter Catka of Tech 2-1 in double OT in the final.
TRACK AND FIELD
Keydets win gold
LEXINGTON — VMI's Keyandre Midgett and Ariana Ruffin won gold Sunday on the final day of the Southern Conference indoor championships.
Midgett won the men's triple jump (47-8), while VMI's Jayden Napier took third.
Ruffin won the 400 meters (56.74). Ruffin also was part of VMI's third-place 4x400 relay team.
The VMI foursome of Jonathan Gray, Trent Whittaker, Jordin Poindexter and Johnnie Walker won the men's 4x400 relay (3:19.18).
Poindexter took second in the 60 meters, while Walker took second in the 400.
VMI finished fourth in the men's team standings, while VMI was sixth on the women's side.
BASEBALL
Virginia Tech 9, No. 6 Miami 6
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Gavin Cross and Tanner Thomas each had two hits and two RBIs Sunday to help the Hokies (5-1, 2-1 ACC) win a series at Miami (3-3, 1-2) for the first time ever.
Tech lost 3-0 on Saturday night.
No. 12 UVa 3, UNC 2
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Nic Kent had two hits and two RBIs to help the Cavaliers (4-3, 1-2) beat the Tar Heels (6-1, 2-1).
Radford 6, Villanova 1
RADFORD — Sean Cheely had a triple, double and two-run homer to lead the Highlanders (4-2) past the Wildcats (2-0).
MEN'S SOCCER
Va. Tech 2, Coastal Carolina 0
BLACKSBURG — Jacob Labovitz and Sivert Haugli scored to lead the Hokies (4-2-2) past the Chanticleers (6-2) in their spring opener.
Radford 1, Gardner-Webb 0
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — Ryan Machado-Jones scored in the 33rd minute to give the Highlanders (1-2, 1-1 Big South) a win over the Runnin' Bulldogs (1-3, 0-2).
It was the first win for Radford interim coach Chris Barrett.
W&L 1, Roanoke 1
Austin Sholes scored in the 85th minute to enable the Generals (1-0, 1-0 ODAC) to tie the host Maroons (0-0-2, 0-0-2).
Liam Camilleri scored in the 35th minute for Roanoke.
Ferrum 1, Shenandoah 0
FERRUM — Andres Solares scored in the 73rd minute to give the Panthers the win in the opener for both teams.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
No. 10 UVa 2, George Mason 0
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Lia Godfrey and Rebecca Jarrett scored as the Cavaliers (9-3-1) beat the Patriots (0-2) in their spring opener.
VMI 1, Davidson 1
DAVIDSON, N.C. — Whitney Edwards-Roberson scored in the 58th minute to enable the Keydets (1-0-1) to tie the Wildcats (1-1-1).
W&L 5, Ferrum 1
LEXINGTON — Erin Hoeh scored twice to lead the Generals (2-0, 2-0 ODAC) past the Panthers (0-1-1, 0-1-1).