In the region: Virginia Tech's Patterson, Cianelli honored

Virginia Tech's Jacory Patterson was named the ACC men's indoor track performer of the year on Thursday, while Tech's Dave Cianelli was chosen the men's indoor track and field coach of the year.
Patterson took third in the 400 meters at the NCAA championships with a school-record time of 45.14 seconds. He swept the 400 and 200 at the ACC championships, breaking the meet record in the 400 (45.28).
Cianelli steered the Tech men to the ACC title. The Hokies won by 55 points for the largest margin of victory since the ACC expanded to 15 teams in the 2013-14 school year.
MEN'S SWIMMING
Ramadan 8th at NCAAs
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Virginia Tech's Youssef Ramadan finished eighth in the 50 freestyle (19.45 seconds) on the second night of the NCAA championships, earning All-America honors.
UVa finished seventh in the 200 freestyle relay (1:16.01).
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Radford adds transfer
Jackie Christ, a 6-foot-3 center, tweeted that she is transferring from Appalachian State to Radford.
The Sterling native scored a total of 11 points in 14 games as a sophomore this year.
MEN'S SOCCER
W&L 3, E. Mennonite 0
LEXINGTON — Harris Salom (Blacksburg), John Peterson and Adrian Zimmerman scored Thursday to help the Generals (4-0-1, 3-0-1 ODAC) extend their home unbeaten streak to 27 games.
BASEBALL
Roanoke 3, Ferrum 1
FERRUM — Carter Plunkett (Patrick Henry) had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Maroons (11-4, 4-1 ODAC) past the Panthers (4-9, 2-3) on Wednesday night.
SOFTBALL
Radford splits with UNCG
RADFORD — The Highlanders (9-14, 2-1 Big South) split a doubleheader with UNC Greensboro on Wednesday, winning the first game 10-9 and losing the nightcap 4-3.
Madison Canady had three hits and three RBIs in Game 1, including a walk-off, RBI single in the seventh.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Radford, 6 USC Upstate 0
RADFORD — Brianna Oliver scored three goals to lead the Highlanders (5-1-1, 4-1-1 Big South) to a win Wednesday night. Oliver recorded the team's first hat trick since 2018.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
SVU 16, Va. Wesleyan 1
VIRGINIA BEACH — Alissa Johnson scored four goals to lead the Knights (6-2) to a win Wednesday.
ETC.
W&L announces hall class
W&L announced the new class for its hall of fame Thursday.
The class includes All-ODAC basketball player John Lee Graves; All-ODAC quarterback and ODAC pole vault champ Phillip Sampson; QB and ODAC pitcher of the year Peter Dean; women's lacrosse third-team All-American Joanna Perini-Abbott; and All-ODAC volleyball player Susan Gaillard Hanzik.