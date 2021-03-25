In the region: Virginia Tech's Patterson, Cianelli honored

Virginia Tech's Jacory Patterson was named the ACC men's indoor track performer of the year on Thursday, while Tech's Dave Cianelli was chosen the men's indoor track and field coach of the year.

Patterson took third in the 400 meters at the NCAA championships with a school-record time of 45.14 seconds. He swept the 400 and 200 at the ACC championships, breaking the meet record in the 400 (45.28).

Cianelli steered the Tech men to the ACC title. The Hokies won by 55 points for the largest margin of victory since the ACC expanded to 15 teams in the 2013-14 school year.

MEN'S SWIMMING

Ramadan 8th at NCAAs

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Virginia Tech's Youssef Ramadan finished eighth in the 50 freestyle (19.45 seconds) on the second night of the NCAA championships, earning All-America honors.

UVa finished seventh in the 200 freestyle relay (1:16.01).

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Radford adds transfer

Jackie Christ, a 6-foot-3 center, tweeted that she is transferring from Appalachian State to Radford.