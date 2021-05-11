In the region: Virginia Tech's Rochard named ACC pitcher of the year

Virginia Tech softball ace Keely Rochard was named the ACC pitcher of the year on Tuesday.
Rochard is 24-7 and leads NCAA Division I in strikeouts (288) and shutouts (13). She leads the ACC in ERA (1.12) and innings pitched (194) and is tied for the ACC lead in wins. She was the lone Hokie to make the All-ACC first team.
Four Hokies made the All-ACC second team — Jayme Bailey (.321), Kelsey Bennett (11 homers), Kesley Brown (.403) and Cameron Fagan (.411).
Fagan was joined on the all-freshman team by Liberty High School graduate Millie Thompson (9-1) of Clemson.
SOFTBALL
Fisher honored
Radford outfielder Sydney Fisher, who has a 4.0 GPA and a .383 batting average, has been named the Big South scholar-athlete of the year.
Fisher was joined on the All-Big South first team by Radford's Talia Douglas (.325) and Riley Oakes (.318). Autumn Slemaker made the second team.
Grant recognized
Elon outfielder Megan Grant, a William Byrd graduate hitting .309, has been named to the All-Colonial Athletic Association second team.
Roanoke College graduate Loren LaPorte of James Madison was named the coach of the year.
Karnes cited
Roanoke's Jada Karnes, a William Byrd graduate who went 14-4, has been named to the All-ODAC first team.
The second team included Roanoke's Rebecca Hensley (Liberty High School), Rachel Sirbaugh and Makayla Austin; Randolph's Chloe Persinger (Parry McCluer); and Lynchburg's Lexi Powell (William Byrd).
The third team included Lynchburg's Karle Cundiff (Franklin County) and Ferrum's Tori Scott (Staunton River), Arielle Eure and Keri Hamlett.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Piemonte retiring
Virginia Tech has announced the retirement of men's and women's diving coach Ron Piemonte, who has been on the Tech staff for 15 years.
Piemonte, 58, was named the ACC women's diving coach of the year in 2014 and 2015.
Tech has had four ACC divers of the year, six ACC championships diving MVPs, 11 ACC champs, nine ACC silver medalists, 15 ACC bronze medalists and 20 All-Americans during Piemonte's time at the school.
WOMEN'S GOLF
Virginia Tech still 2nd
STANFORD, Calif. — The fourth-seeded and 14th-ranked Hokies remain in second place entering the third and final round of an 18-team NCAA regional with a 3-over 565.
The top six teams in the regional after the final round will advance to the national championships.
Tech's Emily Mahar is in seventh place with a 3-under 139.
UVa still 7th
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Third-seeded and 11th-ranked Virginia remains in seventh place entering the third and final round of an 18-team NCAA regional with a 19-over 595.
Only the top six teams in the regional after the final round will make the national championships.
UVa's Beth Lillie is in fifth place with an even-par 144.
W&L in 10th place
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Washington and Lee is in 10th place out of 25 teams after the first round of the NCAA Division III national championships with a 42-over 330.
W&L's Megan Kanaby is tied for 20th with an 8-over 80.
MEN'S GOLF
Robinson tied for 4th
WHEELING, W.Va. — W&L's Pierce Robinson, who received an individual bid to the NCAA Division III national championships, is tied for fourth place out of 191 golfers after the first round with an even-par 70.
BASEBALL
Radford 9, Gardner-Webb 6
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — Garrett Matheny and Will Harless each smacked a three-run homer to lead the Highlanders (19-21, 13-17 Big South) to a win.
TRACK AND FIELD
Highlanders fare well
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Radford's Rachel Werking took third in the 3,000-meter steeplechase (school-record 10:39.76) and teammate Maddie Wright finished third in the heptathlon (4,393 points) Tuesday on the second day of the Big South outdoor championships.
Radford's Rachel Millirons (Glenvar) took second in the 10,000 meters Monday night with a school-record time of 36:15.61. She eclipsed the old mark by more than 30 seconds.
Bernstein breaks mark
BALTIMORE — Ethan Bernstein broke a 38-year-old W&L record in the 1,500 meters Tuesday at the Hopkins Charm City Invitational with a fourth-place time of 3:52.60.