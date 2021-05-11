In the region: Virginia Tech's Rochard named ACC pitcher of the year

The top six teams in the regional after the final round will advance to the national championships.

Tech's Emily Mahar is in seventh place with a 3-under 139.

UVa still 7th

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Third-seeded and 11th-ranked Virginia remains in seventh place entering the third and final round of an 18-team NCAA regional with a 19-over 595.

Only the top six teams in the regional after the final round will make the national championships.

UVa's Beth Lillie is in fifth place with an even-par 144.

W&L in 10th place

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Washington and Lee is in 10th place out of 25 teams after the first round of the NCAA Division III national championships with a 42-over 330.

W&L's Megan Kanaby is tied for 20th with an 8-over 80.

MEN'S GOLF

Robinson tied for 4th

WHEELING, W.Va. — W&L's Pierce Robinson, who received an individual bid to the NCAA Division III national championships, is tied for fourth place out of 191 golfers after the first round with an even-par 70.