In the region: Virginia Tech's Rochard throws another no-hitter

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Virginia Tech softball ace Keely Rochard threw her second no-hitter of the season and the seventh of her college career to help the 20th-ranked Hokies beat Syracuse 8-0 on Friday.

Rochard (21-7) struck out 16 and walked one in seven innings for the Hokies (29-12), who snapped a five-game skid. She passed Maggie Tyler for third place on Tech's career strikeouts list with 710.

Cameron Fagan had four hits and one RBI.

Also Friday, the NCAA Division I softball tournament committee named Virginia Tech one of 20 potential host sites for the 16 NCAA tournament regionals. The NCAA will use predetermined regional sites for softball this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, rather than allowing the top 16 overall seeds to automatically host a regional.

Other potential regional sites include Tennessee, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia and Kentucky.

The 16 sites will be announced during the NCAA tournament selection show on May 16.

SOFTBALL

Roanoke advances

The fourth-seeded and host Maroons (21-9) swept a doubleheader from fifth-seeded Bridgewater (11-15) to win their best-of-three ODAC quarterfinal series.