In the region: Virginia Tech's Rochard throws another no-hitter

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Virginia Tech softball ace Keely Rochard threw her second no-hitter of the season and the seventh of her college career to help the 20th-ranked Hokies beat Syracuse 8-0 on Friday.
Rochard (21-7) struck out 16 and walked one in seven innings for the Hokies (29-12), who snapped a five-game skid. She passed Maggie Tyler for third place on Tech's career strikeouts list with 710.
Cameron Fagan had four hits and one RBI.
Also Friday, the NCAA Division I softball tournament committee named Virginia Tech one of 20 potential host sites for the 16 NCAA tournament regionals. The NCAA will use predetermined regional sites for softball this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, rather than allowing the top 16 overall seeds to automatically host a regional.
Other potential regional sites include Tennessee, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia and Kentucky.
The 16 sites will be announced during the NCAA tournament selection show on May 16.
SOFTBALL
Roanoke advances
The fourth-seeded and host Maroons (21-9) swept a doubleheader from fifth-seeded Bridgewater (11-15) to win their best-of-three ODAC quarterfinal series.
Roanoke won the first game 4-3 in eight innings and took the nightcap 8-4, so the teams won't need to play Game 3 on Sunday.
Rebecca Hensley hit an RBI grounder in the eighth to give Roanoke the Game 1 win. Kate Houle had two hits and three RBIs for Roanoke in Game 2.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Radford 15, Campbell 14
BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Ava Goeller scored six goals to lead the third-seeded Highlanders (6-11) past the second-seeded Camels (8-7) in a Big South semifinal.
Radford, which advanced to the Big South final for the first time, will visit top seed High Point on Sunday.
The Highlanders had been 0-7 all-time against Campbell, including two losses this year.
W&L 18, Lynchburg 8
LEXINGTON — Hanna Bishop had four goals and two assists to lead the top-seeded and second-ranked Generals (12-0) past the fourth-seeded Hornets (10-6) in an ODAC semifinal. It was W&L coach Brooke Diamond O'Brien's 200th career win.
W&L will host Sunday's final.
Roanoke 23, Shenandoah 16
Lilly Blair and Emerson Foster each scored eight goals to lead the second-seeded and host Maroons (9-3) past the third-seeded Hornets (7-7) in an ODAC semifinal.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Patterson, Owens cited
Virginia Tech's Jacory Patterson was named the state Division I men's indoor track athlete of the year by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges, while Virginia's Owayne Owens was chosen the state Division I men's indoor field athlete of the year.
Dave Cianelli, who steered the Hokies to the ACC title, was voted the state Division I men's indoor coach of the year.
Patterson swept the 400 meters and 200 meters at the ACC indoor championships and took third in the 400 at the NCAA championships.
Owens won the triple jump at the ACC meet and took sixth at the NCAAs.
FIELD HOCKEY
Amil recognized
W&L goalie Sara Amil (37 saves) has been named the ODAC defensive player of the year.
She was joined on the All-ODAC first team by W&L's Grace Amaden (12 goals, one assist), Kailey Fitzgerald (three goals, five assists) and Tess Muneses (five goals, seven assists) and Roanoke's Lauren Heffron (three goals, two assists) and Emilee Wooten (six goals, seven assists).
The second team included Roanoke's Alexis Wright and W&L's Grace Weise. The third team included Ferrum's Haleigh Horne, Roanoke's Martha Hurley and W&L's Stella Noels and Freddie Tobeason.