In the region: Virginia Tech's Rochard throws no-hitter

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Charleston Southern 4, Radford 1

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Zoe Cauthen won in doubles and singles as the top-seeded Buccaneers (10-7) beat the third-seeded Highlanders (8-11) in the Big South final to clinch an automatic NCAA tournament bid.

MEN'S TENNIS

No. 5 UVa 4, Louisville 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ryan Goetz won in doubles and singles as the Cavaliers (18-2, 12-0) won their regular-season finale to claim the ACC regular-season title for the first time in five years.

This is the first time UVa has gone unbeaten in ACC regular-season play in six years.

UVa will be the No. 1 seed in the ACC tournament and will have a double bye into Friday's quarterfinals.

Virginia Tech will be the No. 6 seed and will meet No. 11 seed Clemson in Thursday's second round in Rome, Georgia.

On the women's side, Virginia Tech is the No. 14 seed and will meet No. 11 seed Clemson in the first round Wednesday in Rome. UVa is the No. 4 seed and won't play until Friday.

BASEBALL