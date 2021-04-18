In the region: Virginia Tech's Rochard throws no-hitter

BLACKSBURG — Keely Rochard threw a no-hitter to help the 15th-ranked Virginia Tech softball team beat Georgia Tech 12-0 in five innings Sunday.
The Hokies (28-7, 19-7 ACC) won the final three games of the four-game series with the Yellow Jackets (13-23, 7-19).
Rochard struck out three and walked two.
Kelsey Bennett, Addy Greene, Jayme Bailey, Cana Davis and Mackenzie Lawter homered Sunday.
SOFTBALL
Ferrum splits doubleheader
WINCHESTER — The Panthers split a doubleheader with Shenandoah, winning the first game 2-0 and losing the nightcap 7-2.
Lyndsey Sears pitched a four-hit shutout in Game 1, striking out five and walking two.
FIELD HOCKEY
Lynchburg 3, W&L 1
LYNCHBURG — Emily Yanes scored twice to help the top-seeded Hornets (9-0) beat the second-seeded Generals (8-2) in the ODAC final.
Lynchburg won the title for the third straight season. An automatic NCAA tournament bid was not at stake because there are no NCAA Division III tournaments for the fall sports this school year.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Charleston Southern 4, Radford 1
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Zoe Cauthen won in doubles and singles as the top-seeded Buccaneers (10-7) beat the third-seeded Highlanders (8-11) in the Big South final to clinch an automatic NCAA tournament bid.
MEN'S TENNIS
No. 5 UVa 4, Louisville 1
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ryan Goetz won in doubles and singles as the Cavaliers (18-2, 12-0) won their regular-season finale to claim the ACC regular-season title for the first time in five years.
This is the first time UVa has gone unbeaten in ACC regular-season play in six years.
UVa will be the No. 1 seed in the ACC tournament and will have a double bye into Friday's quarterfinals.
Virginia Tech will be the No. 6 seed and will meet No. 11 seed Clemson in Thursday's second round in Rome, Georgia.
On the women's side, Virginia Tech is the No. 14 seed and will meet No. 11 seed Clemson in the first round Wednesday in Rome. UVa is the No. 4 seed and won't play until Friday.
BASEBALL
No. 21 Georgia Tech 11, No. 12 Va. Tech 4
BLACKSBURG — The Yellow Jackets (17-14, 14-10 ACC) erupted for 10 runs in the final four innings to beat the Hokies (20-12, 15-9) and win the three-game series.
The Hokies, who led 4-1 after five innings, remain the Coastal Division leaders.
Virginia Tech had won 7-0 on Saturday to even the series.
No. 2 Louisville 8, UVa 2
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Louisville starter Luke Smith allowed just two runs in the first seven innings to help the Cardinals (22-11, 14-6 ACC) beat the Cavaliers (17-17, 9-15).
Louisville won the final two games of the three-game series for its first series win over UVa in four years.
MEN'S LACROSSE
W&L 17, Shenandoah 1
LEXINGTON — Taylor Witherell, Hudson Pokorny and Austin Hudson each scored three goals to lead the Generals (6-3, 5-1 ODAC) to a win.