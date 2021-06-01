In the region: Virginia Wesleyan wins Division III softball title

Virginia Wesleyan won the NCAA Division III softball championship Tuesday, beating Texas Lutheran 9-1 in five innings in the third and decisive game of the finals at the Moyer Sports Complex in Salem.

The second-seeded Marlins (46-6-1) claimed their third NCAA title, after having previously won the crown in 2017 and 2018.

Jessica Goldyn and Danielle Stewart homered for the Marlins, while Hanna Hull pitched a five-hitter.

Fourth-seeded Texas Lutheran (36-6) beat the Marlins 3-2 earlier Tuesday in Game 2 to force a third game of the finals.

Hull was named the most outstanding pitcher of the national championships, while Goldyn was named the most outstanding player.

The Marlins' roster includes Makenzie Watts (Patrick County), Carla Hall (Franklin County) and Brooke Anderson (Blacksburg).

FOOTBALL

Wachenheim, Carpenter honored

Scott Wachenheim, who steered VMI to the FCS playoffs, has been named the state Division I coach of the year by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges. He became the first VMI football coach to earn that award.