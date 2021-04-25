In the region: Virginia wins ACC men's tennis championship

ROME, Ga. — Top-seeded and sixth-ranked Virginia beat third-seeded and fourth-ranked North Carolina 4-3 to win the ACC men's tennis championship Sunday.
UVa (21-2), which won its 15th straight match, claimed an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. UVa won the ACC tournament for the 13th time but for the first time in four years.
Carl Soderlund of UVa was named the tournament most valuable player.
Soderlund won 6-3, 6-0 at No. 1 singles to cut the UNC lead to 2-1. Gianni Ross won 6-1, 6-4 at No. 6 singles to tie the match at 2. Ryan Goetz of UVa later won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 5 singles to tie the match at 3.
UVa freshman Inaki Montes won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 4 singles to clinch the title.
BASEBALL
State sweeps Hokies
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State (19-13, 12-12 ACC) swept a doubleheader from the No. 15 Hokies (21-15, 15-12) on Sunday, winning the first game 11-3 and the nightcap 7-6.
State also swept the three-game series.
Duke 7, UVa 4
CHARLOTTESVILLE — The Blue Devils (18-18, 9-15 ACC) belted four homers Sunday to beat the Cavaliers (19-19, 11-16).
UVa had won the first two games of the series to clinch its first series win over Duke in four years.
Radford 4, High Point 3
RADFORD — Garrett Matheny had two hits and one RBI and stole three bases to lead the Highlanders (18-15, 12-11 Big South) to a win Sunday. Radford won the series.
W&L sweeps twin bill
LEXINGTON — Washington and Lee (8-11, 8-11 ODAC) swept a doubleheader from Virginia Wesleyan on Sunday, winning the first game 20-8 and the nightcap 13-8.
Zach Perkins had four hits and four RBIs for W&L in Game 1, while Jackson Gazin had three hits and four RBIs for W&L in Game 2.
Ferrum splits doubleheader
FERRUM — The Panthers (8-20, 5-14 ODAC) split a doubleheader with No. 15 Shenandoah (22-7, 15-4) on Sunday, winning the first game 14-7 but losing the nightcap 13-2.
Rufus Hurdle had four hits and three RBIs for Ferrum in Game 1.
SOFTBALL
Notre Dame 3, No. 15 Va. Tech 1
BLACKSBURG — Karina Gaskins and Quinn Biggio homered Sunday as the Fighting Irish (26-12, 17-10 ACC) beat the Hokies (28-11, 19-11) for a sweep of the four-game series.
Roanoke splits doubleheader
VIRGINIA BEACH — The Maroons (18-8, 11-5 ODAC) split a doubleheader with Virginia Wesleyan on Sunday, losing the first game 5-0 but winning the nightcap 2-0.
Shanan Hester and Jada Karnes combined on a four-hit shutout in Game 2.
Ferrum sweeps twin bill
LYNCHBURG — The Panthers (16-20, 7-11 ODAC) swept a doubleheader from Randolph on Sunday, winning the first game 6-1 and taking the nightcap 10-0 in five innings.
Arielle Eure had a two-RBI triple in Game 1 and belted two homers in Game 2.
MEN'S GOLF
UVa, Tech done at ACC tourney
MILTON, Ga. — Virginia finished seventh and Virginia Tech 10th out of 12 teams at the end of stroke play Sunday at the ACC championships.
Only the top four teams after the three rounds of stroke play advanced to match play — North Carolina, Clemson, N.C. State and Florida State.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
No. 23 W&L 3, Lynchburg 0
LEXINGTON — Brynne Gould had 12 kills to lead the Generals (13-0, 11-0 ODAC) to a win Sunday.
Top seed W&L will host Eastern Mennonite in an ODAC quarterfinal Wednesday.
No. 4 seed Roanoke will host Bridgewater in another quarterfinal.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Va. Tech 20, No. 7 UVa 15
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Paige Petty scored six goals Saturday, including the 200th of her career, to help the Hokies (5-10, 1-8 ACC) beat the Cavaliers (8-7, 3-7) for only the third time in the 27-game history of the series.
Tech will be the seventh seed in the ACC tournament and will face Syracuse in Wednesday's quarterfinals at North Carolina.
No. 6 seed UVa will face Boston College in another quarterfinal.
ODAC pairings set
The pairings have been announced for the ODAC tournament.
No. 6 seed Ferrum (9-4, 4-3) will host Randolph-Macon in a first-round game Monday, with the winner visiting No. 3 seed Shenandoah in a Wednesday quarterfinal. The winner of Wednesday's game will visit No. 2 seed Roanoke (8-3, 5-1) in a Friday semifinal.
Top seed W&L (11-0, 8-0) will host Guilford or Lynchburg in the other semifinal.