In the region: Virginia wins ACC men's tennis championship

UVa had won the first two games of the series to clinch its first series win over Duke in four years.

Radford 4, High Point 3

RADFORD — Garrett Matheny had two hits and one RBI and stole three bases to lead the Highlanders (18-15, 12-11 Big South) to a win Sunday. Radford won the series.

W&L sweeps twin bill

LEXINGTON — Washington and Lee (8-11, 8-11 ODAC) swept a doubleheader from Virginia Wesleyan on Sunday, winning the first game 20-8 and the nightcap 13-8.

Zach Perkins had four hits and four RBIs for W&L in Game 1, while Jackson Gazin had three hits and four RBIs for W&L in Game 2.

Ferrum splits doubleheader

FERRUM — The Panthers (8-20, 5-14 ODAC) split a doubleheader with No. 15 Shenandoah (22-7, 15-4) on Sunday, winning the first game 14-7 but losing the nightcap 13-2.

Rufus Hurdle had four hits and three RBIs for Ferrum in Game 1.

SOFTBALL

Notre Dame 3, No. 15 Va. Tech 1