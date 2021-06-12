In the region: Virginia's Meyer wins NCAA title in 800 meters

EUGENE, Ore. — Virginia's Michaela Meyer won the final of the women's 800 meters Saturday on the fourth and final day of the NCAA outdoor track and field championships.

She became the first NCAA individual champ in UVa women's track and field history.

The Delaware graduate transfer had a school-record time of 2:00.28 — the ninth-fastest time in collegiate history. Virginia Tech-turned-Clemson runner Laurie Barton was second at 2:00.65. Virginia Tech's Lindsey Butler was sixth (2:02.83). All three earned All-America honors.

UVa's Andrenette Knight finished third in the women's 400-meter hurdles final (55.81 seconds). She also earned All-America honors.

Virginia Tech's Essence Henderson took seventh in the women's discus with a school-record throw of 189 feet, 4 inches. She earned All-America honors.

Tech's Lauren Berman was 11th in the final of the 1,500 meters (4:16.37), while Virginia Tech's Eszter Bajnok was 12th in the women's triple jump (43-9 3/4).

Southern Cal won the women's team title. Southern Cal's Anna Cockrell swept the 100 hurdles and 200 hurdles, joining ex-Tech star Queen Harrison as the only women to win both of those titles at the same NCAA championships.