The VMI baseball team led the Southern Conference with six all-conference selections Tuesday in voting by the league's coaches, including a league-best three first-team picks.

The Keydets were represented on the first team by catcher Cole Garrett (.352, 13 homers, 53 RBIs), third baseman Justin Starke (.390, 13 homers, 52 RBIs) and outfielder Cole Jenkins (.355, 11 homers, 50 RBIs).

The second team included second baseman Ty Swaim (.350, league-high 33 stolen bases, league-high 20 doubles), shortstop Zac Morris (.318, 10 homers, 49 RBIs) and outfielder Trey Morgan (.344, 41 RBIs, 26 stolen bases).

Grayson Fitzwater (.289) and Jimmy Koza (.279) made the all-freshman team.

The media handed out its own All-SoCon honors in separate balloting Tuesday. Garrett, Starke and Jenkins made the media's first team, while Swaim made the second team.

VMI plays The Citadel on Wednesday in the league tournament in Greenville, S.C. VMI is the fifth seed — the program's best seed in five years. VMI leads the nation in stolen bases (189) and ranks sixth in batting (.324).

BASEBALL

UNC 11, Georgia Tech 5

Seventh-seeded North Carolina (34-21) beat the 11th-seeded Yellow Jackets (30-26) in ACC tournament pool play Tuesday in Durham, N.C.

Georgia Tech will play Virginia at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

MEN'S TENNIS

Hokie, Cav fall in 2nd round

Michigan's Andrew Fenty beat Virginia Tech's Ryan Fishback 6-1, 6-4 in the second round of the NCAA singles championships Tuesday in Orlando, Fla.

Top seed Elliot Spizzirri of Texas beat Jeffrey von der Schulenburg 6-3, 6-4 in another second-round match Tuesday,

Von der Schulenburg had beaten Ohio State's JJ Tracy 6-4, 6-4 in the first round Monday night.

UVa's Chris Rodesch beat Peter Makk of Southern Cal 7-6 (4), 6-2 in the first round Monday night.

Murphy Cassone of Arizona State beat UVa's Inaki Montes 6-3, 7-6 (1) in another first-round match Monday night.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Uslu, Subhash lose in NCAAs

South Carolina's Ayana Aki beat Virginia Tech freshman Ozelm Uslu 6-0, 6-1 in the second round of the NCAA singles championships Tuesday in Orlando, Fla.

Uslu was the first Tech woman to reach the second round since 2006.

Fangran Tian of UCLA beat Natasha Subhash of UVa 6-4, 6-0 in another second-round match Tuesday.