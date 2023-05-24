GREENVILLE, S.C. — Matthew Lively had two hits and three RBIs to lead the eighth-seeded Citadel baseball team to a 5-2 win over fifth-seeded VMI in the Southern Conference tournament Wednesday.

The Bulldogs (23-29) advanced to the double-elimination portion of the tournament, which starts Thursday.

The loss ends the season for VMI (26-29).

The Citadel scored three runs in the top of eighth to take a 5-2 lead. Lively hit an RBI single to give The Citadel the lead.

Thomas Rollauer added a two-RBI single.

Cameron Reeves and Gant Starling combined on a six-hitter for the Bulldogs.

MEN’S TENNIS

UVa’s Rodesch advances at NCAAs

Chris Rodesch of Virginia beat Axel Nefve of Florida 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA singles championships Wednesday in Orlando, Fla.

Rodesch had beaten Joshua Lapadat of Kentucky 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (7-2) in the second round Tuesday night.

In doubles action Wednesday, the Stanford duo of Arthur Fery and Nishesh Basavareddy beat UVa’s Inaki Montes and Ryan Goetz 3-6, 6-0, 10-5 in the first round.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

UVa duo advances at NCAAs

The UVa tandem of Julia Adams and Melodie Collard beat the North Carolina State duo of Nell Miller and Amelia Rajecki 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (9-7) in the second round of the NCAA doubles championships Wednesday in Orlando, Fla.

The UVa duo had beaten Amelia Honer and Kira Reuter of UC Santa Barbara 6-4, 6-3 in the first round Tuesday night.

MEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

Dabbs, Beck impress at NCAA prelim

Virginia’s Ethan Dabbs earned a berth in the NCAA national championships with his showing at the NCAA East meet Thursday in Jacksonville, Fla.

The top 12 finishers in each event at the four-day meet move on to the NCAA championships in Texas. Dabbs took fifth in the javelin with a throw of 239 feet, 2 inches.

Blacksburg graduate Cole Beck of Virginia Tech was third overall in the prelims of the 100 meters with a school-record time of 10.05 seconds. He was one of 24 runners who advanced to Friday’s East finals.

MEN’S LACROSSE

Maroon, Generals honoredLuke Kammerman (46 goals, 45 assists) of Roanoke College has been named a first-team NCAA Division III All-American by the U.S. Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association.

The second team included Washington and Lee’s Hudson Pokorny (50 goals, 59 assists) and Harris Hubbard (35 caused turnovers).

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Generals cited

W&L’s Eugenie Rovegno (37 caused turnovers) and Allie Schwab (38 goals, 28 assists) have been named first-team Division III All-Americans by the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association.

Hanna Bishop (63 goals, 18 assists) of W&L made the second team, while Shannon Timoney (39 goals, five assists) of W&L made the third team.