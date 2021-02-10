 Skip to main content
In the region: VMI football opener postponed
In the region: VMI football opener postponed

VMI

VMI senior QB Reece Udinski (center) and his teammates will not open the season Feb. 20 at Chattanooga as planned because of Chattanooga's COVID-19 issues.

 Courtesy of Wade Branner, VMI, File 2020

VMI's delayed football season will be delayed a little longer.

Chattanooga announced Wednesday that its Feb. 20 season opener against the visiting Keydets has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the Chattanooga program.

"Like many programs across the country, we were forced to change our practice schedule for football earlier in the semester due to COIVD-19 issues within our football program," Chattanooga athletic director Mark Wharton said in a statement. "This delay slowed our preparation for the season and it is clear that we are not prepared to play on Feb. 20."

So the Keydets won't open the season until their Feb. 27 home game against SoCon preseason favorite Furman.

Chattanooga also plans to play a game on Feb 27.

MEN'S SOCCER

VMI-SVU postponed

VMI's delayed men's soccer season also will be delayed a bit longer.

VMI announced Wednesday afternoon that its season opener at Southern Virginia on Wednesday night was postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the SVU program.

The Keydets' Sunday home game with Gardner-Webb will now serve as the VMI opener.

SVU was coming off a Tuesday exhibition win over Mary Baldwin.

MEN'S GOLF

Virginia Tech triumphs

OKATIE, S.C. — Virginia Tech won a men's golf tournament Tuesday for the first time since September 2016, claiming the two-day, three-round Oldfield Invitational at Oldfield Golf Club.

It was the team's first title under second-year coach Bryan Sharp.

Tech had 28-under 280. Cincinnati finished second in the eight-team field, 22 strokes behind the Hokies.

Virginia Tech sophomore Daniel Azallion won the individual crown with a 9-under 207. He finished one shot ahead of Cincinnati's Ty Gingerich. Tech's Mark Lawrence Jr. tied for third at 210.

