In the region: VMI football opener postponed

VMI's delayed football season will be delayed a little longer.

Chattanooga announced Wednesday that its Feb. 20 season opener against the visiting Keydets has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the Chattanooga program.

"Like many programs across the country, we were forced to change our practice schedule for football earlier in the semester due to COIVD-19 issues within our football program," Chattanooga athletic director Mark Wharton said in a statement. "This delay slowed our preparation for the season and it is clear that we are not prepared to play on Feb. 20."

So the Keydets won't open the season until their Feb. 27 home game against SoCon preseason favorite Furman.

Chattanooga also plans to play a game on Feb 27.

MEN'S SOCCER

VMI-SVU postponed

VMI's delayed men's soccer season also will be delayed a bit longer.

VMI announced Wednesday afternoon that its season opener at Southern Virginia on Wednesday night was postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the SVU program.

The Keydets' Sunday home game with Gardner-Webb will now serve as the VMI opener.