VMI football coach Danny Rocco announced Thursday the signing of 10 players.

Wednesday marked the beginning of the NCAA's second football signing period of the winter. VMI signed 15 recruits last December.

The February class includes quarterback Brendon Byrd from Gulf Shores, Alabama. He threw for 1,933 yards and 16 touchdowns and ran for 693 yards and five TDs last fall.

The February class also includes receiver/defensive back Ray Adames of Bunker Hill, West Virginia. He had more than 1,000 receiving yards last fall. The group also includes receiver Destin Moore of Cairo, Georgia. He had 51 catches for 1,059 yards and nine TDs last season.

The signing of William Fleming receiver Louis English was previously reported.

In addition to English, the other Virginia signees in this February group are defensive linemen Stephan Fowlkes (Huguenot) and Malik Holmes (King & Queen Central); defensive back James Morris (Amherst County); defensive lineman/tight end Dahmon Artis (Henrico) and linebacker/tight end Camden Clinton (Liberty Christian).

Ben Shrewsbury, a place-kicker/punter from Jonesboro, Tennessee, also signed with VMI.

In other VMI football news, NCAA Division II member Shepherd announced Wednesday that former Keydets quarterback Seth Morgan has signed with that school.

Morgan entered the transfer portal last November after the season ended. He threw for 1,283 yards last fall after passing for 2,175 yards in the fall 2021 season. He was named the Southern Conference freshman of the year in the spring 2021 season.

WOMEN'S WRESTLING

SVU hires coach

Southern Virginia has hired Jessica Casperson as its first women's wrestling coach.

Casperson, who wrestled in high school and college, was an assistant coach for the SVU men's wrestling team last season.

SVU announced last summer it would add women's wrestling. The team will debut in the 2023-2024 school year. SVU is the fourth Virginia college and the 35th NCAA Division III school to add varsity wrestling.

ETC.

SoCon's Schaus to retire

Southern Conference commissioner Jim Schaus announced Wednesday he will retire on June 30.

He revealed in his announcement that he is in remission from prostate cancer.

Schaus is in his fourth school year as the league's commissioner. He was the athletic director at Wichita State and Ohio University before becoming commissioner in July 2019.

“I came to this decision several months ago but felt this was the right time to announce,” Schaus said in a news release. “I am looking forward to spending more time with my wife, Priscilla, our three children and five grandchildren. I plan to spend significant time serving the Lord through our church and several ministries. I also want to focus more on my health. Last year, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. It has taught me to appreciate the preciousness of life every day. Fortunately, following successful treatment, I am in remission right now and feeling very good."