In the region: VMI gets rare football win over Western Carolina

CULLOWHEE, N.C. — Reece Udinski broke three VMI career records and completed 30 of 41 passes for 239 yards and one touchdown to lead the Keydets to a 30-7 victory over Western Carolina in Southern Conference football Saturday.

VMI (2-0, 2-0) beat the Catamounts (0-6, 0-3) for the first time since 1991, snapping a 17-game skid in the series. It was only the fourth time VMI ever beat the Catamounts, and it was their first win in Cullowhee.

Udinski now has 44 career TD passes, breaking Al Cobb's school mark of 43. He has 716 career completions, breaking Cobb's mark of 703. He has 1,175 career attempts, breaking Cobb's record of 1,134.

VMI is 2-0 for the first time since 2002.

Korey Bridy ran for 91 yards and two TDs, while Jerry Rice made three field goals.

BASEBALL

No. 24 Virginia Tech 6, No. 25 UNC 4

BLACKSBURG — The Hokies (7-1, 4-1 ACC) beat the Tar Heels (6-3, 2-3) for the second straight day to clinch their first ACC series win over North Carolina in the program's history.

Jack Hurley and Kevin Madden each had two hits and two RBIs for Tech, which now has an ACC series record of 1-14-1 against UNC.