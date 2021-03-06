In the region: VMI gets rare football win over Western Carolina

CULLOWHEE, N.C. — Reece Udinski broke three VMI career records and completed 30 of 41 passes for 239 yards and one touchdown to lead the Keydets to a 30-7 victory over Western Carolina in Southern Conference football Saturday.
VMI (2-0, 2-0) beat the Catamounts (0-6, 0-3) for the first time since 1991, snapping a 17-game skid in the series. It was only the fourth time VMI ever beat the Catamounts, and it was their first win in Cullowhee.
Udinski now has 44 career TD passes, breaking Al Cobb's school mark of 43. He has 716 career completions, breaking Cobb's mark of 703. He has 1,175 career attempts, breaking Cobb's record of 1,134.
VMI is 2-0 for the first time since 2002.
Korey Bridy ran for 91 yards and two TDs, while Jerry Rice made three field goals.
BASEBALL
No. 24 Virginia Tech 6, No. 25 UNC 4
BLACKSBURG — The Hokies (7-1, 4-1 ACC) beat the Tar Heels (6-3, 2-3) for the second straight day to clinch their first ACC series win over North Carolina in the program's history.
Jack Hurley and Kevin Madden each had two hits and two RBIs for Tech, which now has an ACC series record of 1-14-1 against UNC.
Roanoke splits doubleheader
Carter Plunkett drove in the winning run with a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning to give the Maroons (4-3) a 6-5 win over William Peace in the second game of a doubleheader.
The visitors won the first game 7-5.
W&L splits twin bill
LEXINGTON — The Generals scored five runs in the bottom of the eighth to rally for a 10-6 win over Hampden-Sydney in the first game of a season-opening doubleheader.
Zach Perkins hit a two-run, inside-the-park homer during the eighth.
The visitors won the second game 8-0.
MEN'S LACROSSE
No. 8 UVa 20, Air Force 4
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Charlie Bertrand had four goals to lead the Cavaliers (5-1) past the Falcons (1-3).
VMI 13, Lafayette 12
EASTON, Pa. — Hartley Jordan and Scout Ripley each scored three goals to lead the Keydets to their first win over Lafayette since 2001.
James Purpura became the first VMI men's lacrosse coach to win his debut game since Mike Pressler in 1983.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
No. 8 UVa 13, No. 25 Louisville 12
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Maggie Bostain scored with 5:46 left to give the Cavaliers (4-0, 2-0 ACC) a win over the Cardinals (2-2, 0-2).
Roanoke 15, Christopher Newport 10
Emerson Foster had six goals to lead the host Maroons (2-0) past the Captains (1-1).
SOFTBALL
Roanoke wins twice
The Maroons (3-1) won two games Saturday at the Mountain Mash Tournament at the Moyer Sports Complex, beating Adrian 9-7 in nine innings and rallying past Ferrum 5-4.
Janae Henry had a three-RBI triple in the ninth in the first game.
Roanoke scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to win the second game, with Gabby Fox supplying the game-winning RBI single.
Ferrum (2-4) won its first game of the day, beating Adrian 5-3. Keri Hamlett had three hits and one RBI.
Radford sweeps doubleheader
RADFORD — The Highlanders (4-8) swept a doubleheader from the Catamounts (3-11) on Friday, winning the first game 9-8 in 10 innings and taking the nightcap 12-8.
Abby Wilson belted two homers for the Highlanders in Game 1. In the 10th, Sydney Fisher doubled, stole third and scored on Riley Oakes' RBI single.