In the region: VMI men's lacrosse changing leagues

VMI announced Monday that its men’s lacrosse program will be leaving the Southern Conference after this season for the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

VMI will rejoin the MAAC for lacrosse next spring. VMI previously belonged to the MAAC in lacrosse from 2003-13. VMI was a lacrosse-only member of the Atlantic Sun in 2014 and began playing SoCon lacrosse in the spring of 2015.

The SoCon currently has six men’s lacrosse teams — the minimum needed for an automatic NCAA tournament bid. But lacrosse-only SoCon member Hampton announced earlier this year it will be joining the Colonial Athletic Association in all sports in July. Lacrosse-only member Jacksonville announced last week it will be leaving the SoCon to become a lacrosse-only member of the Atlantic Sun. Mercer announced last week it will be leaving the SoCon in lacrosse to also become a lacrosse-only member of the Atlantic Sun.

So VMI needed to find a lacrosse home with more members. MAAC lacrosse currently includes St. Bonaventure, Monmouth, Canisius, Manhattan, Marist, Siena and Quinnipiac.

VMI already belongs to the MAAC in women’s water polo.

BASEBALL

Guilford 16, Ferrum 7Bryce Vestal belted two homers Monday to lead the Quakers (7-15, 2-8 ODAC) past the Panthers (12-14, 2-8) in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Dylen Sereno had three hits and three RBIs for Ferrum.

TRACK AND FIELD

Tech relay

breaks recordThe Virginia Tech foursome of Kahleje Tillmon, Kennedy Harrison, Torrence Walker and Blacksburg graduate Cole Beck broke the school record in the men’s 4x100-meter relay Saturday night at the Florida Relays in Gainesville, Florida.

The quartet had a winning time of 39.14 seconds.

Generals

break recordsWashington and Lee freshman Quinlin Zunk broke her own school record in the women’s discus Saturday at the Battleground Relays in Fredericksburg.

She had a winning throw of 130 feet, 8 inches.

The W&L foursome of Susannah Birle, Jordynn Palethorpe, Ashley D’Ambrosia and Katelyn Gamble broke the school record in the women’s 4x100 relay with a second-place time of 48.85 seconds.