In the region: VMI promotes Ashford to offensive coordinator

VMI football coach Scott Wachenheim has promoted Patrick Ashford from receivers coach to offensive coordinator.

Ashford will also serve as quarterbacks coach. He replaces Brian Cosh, who left this month to become the offensive coordinator at Richmond. Cosh was VMI's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach the past two seasons.

VMI has not yet announced Ashford's promotion, but Ashford has changed his Twitter bio to his new title. On Saturday, he retweeted a tweet by John Brice of footballscoop.com reporting on the promotion and tweeted that he was "Thankful and grateful for the opportunity!"

Ashford has been the receivers coach for VMI's "Air Raid" offense the past two seasons, helping the Keydets record back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since the 1960s. He has also been an assistant at Vanderbilt, Tennessee-Martin and Austin Peay.

This is the second straight time Wachenheim has promoted his receivers coach to offensive coordinator. He also did that when Cosh succeeded Brian Sheppard in February 2020.

In other VMI news, offensive tackle Shane Strand has signed with Charleston Southern.

Strand, who will be graduating from VMI this week, started for the Keydets as a fifth-year senior. But VMI does not have a graduate school, so Strand has to transfer to use his extra year of eligibility. He was a three-year starter at VMI.

— Mark Berman

FOOTBALL

LB grad Turner honored

Lord Botetourt graduate JT Turner, a fifth-year senior defensive lineman for Concord (W.Va.), has been named a NCAA Division II first-team Academic All-American by the College Sports Information Directors of America.

He made the second team in 2019 and was a first-team pick last season. He became the first three-time Academic All-America honoree in Concord history.

Turner graduated from Concord with a 3.94 GPA. He has been working on a master's degree.

Ebron, Vidal recognized

Bluefield receiver Jaquan Ebron has been named a first-team NAIA All-American by the Associated Press.

Ebron had 80 catches for 1,406 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Randolph-Macon place-kicker Chris Vidal (12 field goals, 48 extra-point kicks) made the AP's Division III All-America second team.

FIELD HOCKEY

Cavs, Generals cited

Virginia defender Amber Ezechiels (seven goals, five assists) has been named a Division I first-team All-American by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association.

UVa defender Rachel Robinson (three goals, three assists) made the third team.

On the Division III side, Washington and Lee goalkeeper Sara Amil (85 saves, eight shutouts) and midfielder Tess Muneses (14 goals, nine assists) made the first team.

W&L midfielder Kailey Fitzgerald (eight goals, eight assists) made the third team.