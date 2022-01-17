In the region: VMI's Dabney transferring to Western Michigan

VMI defensive tackle Warren Dabney is moving up to FBS football.

Dabney tweeted Sunday that he has committed to join Mid-American Conference member Western Michigan as a graduate transfer.

Dabney will be graduating in May. VMI does not have a graduate school, so its graduates must find a new school in order to use their extra year of eligibility, which the NCAA granted all 2020 fall-sports athletes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dabney recorded 46 tackles, one sack, 3 1/2 tackles for loss and three QB hurries as a senior last fall, earning All-Southern Conference honors.

He started for VMI for three seasons, helping the team make the FCS playoffs last spring.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Hokies kick off season

Virginia Tech opened its season by hosting the two-day Virginia Tech Invitational, which concluded Saturday.

Cole Beck (Blacksburg) won the men's 60 meters with a time of 6.7 seconds.

Michigan State graduate transfer Rebecca Mammel won the weight throw in her Virginia Tech debut with the second-best throw (72 feet, 8 inches) in school history.

Lindsey Butler won the women's 1,000 meters with the second-best time (2:43.66) in Tech history.

Campbell graduate transfer Hailey Huston-Myles won the women's triple jump in her Virginia Tech debut with the second-best jump (42-0 3/4) in school history.

Fiona Richards won the shot put with the fifth-best heave (53-7 3/4) in Tech history.

Other winners included Rachel Baxter (pole vault) and Queens (North Carolina) University graduate transfer Seb Anthony (men's 3,000 meters).

FIELD HOCKEY

Ferrum coach exits

Carrie Austin has stepped down as Ferrum's field hockey coach and assistant athletic director to become the assistant athletic director for internal operations at Sewanee.

Austin had been Ferrum's field hockey coach since the 2014 season.