In the region: VMI's Earl gets contract extension

VMI announced Sunday it has given basketball coach Dan Earl a two-year contract extension, keeping him under contract through the 2024-25 season.
Earl signed a five-year contract when he was hired in 2015. He received a two-year extension in February 2019 and a one-year extension last spring.
Earl was named the Southern Conference coach of the year last month. The Keydets went 13-12 overall and 7-7 in the SoCon — their first winning season in seven years, their most overall wins in seven years and their most league wins in six years. The Keydets beat the top four teams in the league for the first time since the 2008-09 season, when they belonged to the Big South.
SOFTBALL
No. 12 Duke 3, No. 19 Va. Tech 1
DURHAM, N.C. — Deja Davis hit a two-RBI single off Tech ace Keely Rochard in the bottom of the fifth inning Sunday to help the Blue Devils (27-6, 15-6 ACC) beat the Hokies (23-6, 16-6).
Mackenzie Lawter had homered for Tech in the top of the fifth to tie the game at 1.
Virginia Tech had beaten the Blue Devils in the first three games of the four-game series.
Tech swept a doubleheader from Duke on Saturday, winning the first game 7-3 and the nightcap 4-2 in eight innings.
Kelsey Brown and Addy Greene each had two hits and one RBI for Tech in Game 1.
Emma Ritter belted a two-run homer in the eighth to give Tech the Game 2 win.
UVa 2, BC 1, 12 innings
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Arizona Ritchie hit an RBI, walk-off infield single in the 12th on Saturday to give the Cavaliers (11-18, 7-14) the win.
BASEBALL
Roanoke sweeps No. 13 Shenandoah
The host Maroons (14-6, 7-3 ODAC) swept a doubleheader from the Hornets (12-3, 9-2) on Saturday, winning the first game 3-2 in 10 innings and the nightcap 11-8.
Mason Staz hit an RBI, walk-off single in the 10th for the Game 1 win.
Will Merriken and Tyler De Meo each had two hits and one RBI for Roanoke in Game 2.
W&L splits twin bill
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Generals (4-9, 4-9 ODAC) split a doubleheader with Guilford on Saturday, winning the first game 11-8 and losing the nightcap 10-9.
Brian Wickman had three hits and two RBIs for W&L in Game 1, while Matt Whitely (Hidden Valley) got the win in relief.
UVa wins series
ATLANTA — Bouncing back from a Thursday loss, UVa (13-14, 6-12) beat No. 6 Georgia Tech 8-2 on Friday and won 11-4 on Saturday to win the three-game series. It was the first time UVa won a road series against a top-10 foe in five years. It was also UVa's first ACC series win of the year.
Radford splits doubleheader
RADFORD — The Highlanders (13-12, 7-8 Big South) split a doubleheader with USC Upstate on Saturday, winning the first game 5-2 but losing the nightcap 5-4 in 10 innings.
David Bryant had three hits, including a homer, and two RBIs in Game 1.
TRACK AND FIELD
Tech's Patterson shines
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Jacory Patterson broke his own Virginia Tech record in the 400 meters Saturday at the Florida Relays with a second-place time of 44.81 seconds. It was the third-fastest time in the world this year.
Essence Henderson broke the 12-year-old Tech record in the women's discus by more than 7 feet Friday with a fourth-place throw of 180 feet, 4 inches.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
W&L 2, Bridgewater 1
LEXINGTON — The Generals (8-0, 7-0 ODAC) beat the Eagles (8-1, 5-1) to claim the ODAC regular-season title Saturday.
Cameron Grainger and Caitlin Barnes scored in the second half to give W&L a 2-0 lead.
Top-seeded W&L will host eighth-seeded Guilford in a quarterfinal Tuesday. Third-seeded Roanoke will host sixth-seeded Randolph-Macon in another quarterfinal Tuesday.
No. 4 WVU 1, No. 10 UVa 0
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Isabella Sibley scored in the 86th minute Saturday to give the Mountaineers the win over the Cavaliers.
Radford 2, Longwood 0
RADFORD — Alexeis Kirnos and Izzy Armstrong scored Saturday to give the Highlanders (6-2-1, 5-2-1 Big South) the win.
MEN'S SOCCER
Roanoke 8, Emory & Henry 0
EMORY — Liam Camilleri and Nathan Carey each scored twice Saturday to lead the Maroons (2-1-3, 2-1-3 ODAC) to a win in their regular-season finale.
EQUESTRIAN
W&L 2nd at ODACs
SWEET BRIAR — Sweet Briar won the ODAC championship Saturday, with W&L finishing second.
Sweet Briar had 19 points at the four-team competition to W&L's 16.