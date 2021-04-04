In the region: VMI's Earl gets contract extension

VMI announced Sunday it has given basketball coach Dan Earl a two-year contract extension, keeping him under contract through the 2024-25 season.

Earl signed a five-year contract when he was hired in 2015. He received a two-year extension in February 2019 and a one-year extension last spring.

Earl was named the Southern Conference coach of the year last month. The Keydets went 13-12 overall and 7-7 in the SoCon — their first winning season in seven years, their most overall wins in seven years and their most league wins in six years. The Keydets beat the top four teams in the league for the first time since the 2008-09 season, when they belonged to the Big South.

SOFTBALL

No. 12 Duke 3, No. 19 Va. Tech 1

DURHAM, N.C. — Deja Davis hit a two-RBI single off Tech ace Keely Rochard in the bottom of the fifth inning Sunday to help the Blue Devils (27-6, 15-6 ACC) beat the Hokies (23-6, 16-6).

Mackenzie Lawter had homered for Tech in the top of the fifth to tie the game at 1.

Virginia Tech had beaten the Blue Devils in the first three games of the four-game series.