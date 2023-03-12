VMI basketball players Tyler Houser and Tony Felder Jr. each told The Roanoke Times on Sunday that he intends to enter the transfer portal.

Houser, a 6-foot-9 center, made the Southern Conference all-freshman team earlier this month. He averaged 10.8 points and 5.0 rebounds for the 7-25 Keydets this year.

Felder, a freshman point guard, averaged 10.5 points and a team-high 3.2 assists this year. He made 59 3-pointers.

The decisions of Felder and Houser mean three VMI starters will be in the portal.

VMI senior starting guard Sean Conway recently entered the portal as a graduate transfer. VMI does not have a graduate school, so its seniors must enter the portal to use the extra year of eligibility that the NCAA gave 2020-21 winter-sports athletes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Conway averaged 12.1 points this year. He made a team-high 62 3-pointers.

— Mark Berman

TRACK AND FIELD

UVa's Owens 3rd at NCAAs

Owayne Owens of Virginia took third in the men's triple jump at the NCAA indoor championships Saturday night in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Owens had a jump of 54 feet, 9 1/4 inches. Virginia Tech's Chauncey Chambers was 15th (52-3 3/4).

UVa's Conor Murphy took sixth in the men's mile final Saturday night with a time of 4:04.22.

Arkansas swept the men's and women's team titles.

PRO HOCKEY

Huntsville 3, Roanoke 1

Kasey Kulczycki, Tyler Piacentini and Jamie Bucell scored to help the Havoc (29-15-2) beat the visiting Rail Yard Dawgs (26-16-4) in Southern Professional Hockey League action Saturday night.

Nick Ford scored for Roanoke to cut the lead to 2-1 in the second period. Bucell scored 1:18 into the third period to extend the lead.

Max Milosek had 30 saves for Huntsville, while Austyn Roudebush had 25 saves for Roanoke.

The Dawgs were just 1 of 4 on the power play.

Roanoke will visit Knoxville on Friday.