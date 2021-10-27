In the region: VMI's Knox has season-ending surgery

VMI receiver/return man Chance Knox will miss the rest of the season after undergoing foot surgery Tuesday.

Keydets coach Scott Wachenheim said Wednesday that Knox suffered a toe injury in VMI's win over Mercer two weekends ago. The team was idle last week.

Knox, a sophomore, had 22 catches for 175 yards and two touchdowns for the 18th-ranked Keydets (5-2, 3-1 Southern Conference) this year. He also had six punt returns and four kickoff returns. He missed the first three games of the season with an injury.

"Chance is a dynamic punt returner and kick returner, so you lose some special-teams value there. He's an excellent slot receiver," Wachenheim said. "But we do have depth [at receiver]."

VMI will likely regain the services of All-American receiver Jakob Herres in Saturday's home game with Samford (3-4, 2-3). Wachenheim said Herres, who missed the Mercer game with an upper-body injury, has an 85% chance to play Saturday. Wachenheim said Herres will play most of the game but probably not as much as he usually does.

Wachenheim said running back/return man Korey Bridy, who missed the Mercer game with a lower-body injury, has only a 25% chance to play Saturday.