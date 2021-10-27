In the region: VMI's Knox has season-ending surgery

VMI receiver/return man Chance Knox will miss the rest of the season after undergoing foot surgery Tuesday.
Keydets coach Scott Wachenheim said Wednesday that Knox suffered a toe injury in VMI's win over Mercer two weekends ago. The team was idle last week.
Knox, a sophomore, had 22 catches for 175 yards and two touchdowns for the 18th-ranked Keydets (5-2, 3-1 Southern Conference) this year. He also had six punt returns and four kickoff returns. He missed the first three games of the season with an injury.
"Chance is a dynamic punt returner and kick returner, so you lose some special-teams value there. He's an excellent slot receiver," Wachenheim said. "But we do have depth [at receiver]."
VMI will likely regain the services of All-American receiver Jakob Herres in Saturday's home game with Samford (3-4, 2-3). Wachenheim said Herres, who missed the Mercer game with an upper-body injury, has an 85% chance to play Saturday. Wachenheim said Herres will play most of the game but probably not as much as he usually does.
Wachenheim said running back/return man Korey Bridy, who missed the Mercer game with a lower-body injury, has only a 25% chance to play Saturday.
With Knox out and Bridy likely out again as well, Wachenheim said receiver Leroy Thomas (Patrick Henry) will handle kickoff returns Saturday and cornerback Alex Oliver will handle punt returns.
Two defensive starters who missed the Mercer game will likely be back Saturday. Wachenheim said linebacker Carter Johnson has a 95% chance to play and defensive end Jaylon Haney has an 80% chance.
VMI can clinch its second straight winning season Saturday. The Keydets have not accomplished that feat since recording six straight winning seasons from 1957-62.
— Mark Berman
MEN'S SOCCER
Roanoke 4, Guilford 1
Dylan Berk, Quinn Kunath, Nathan Carey and Gabriel Hendi scored to give the host Maroons (9-3-5, 4-1-4 ODAC) a win over the Quakers (5-10, 0-9) in their regular-season finale Tuesday night.
Fifth-seeded Roanoke will visit fourth-seeded Randolph in an ODAC quarterfinal Saturday.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
W&L 3, Eastern Mennonite 0
HARRISONBURG — Sydney Heifner had 11 kills and 10 digs to lead the Generals (22-5, 11-0 ODAC) to a 25-18, 25-12, 25-20 win over the Royals (9-11, 7-3) on Tuesday night.
Roanoke 3, Greensboro 1
GREENSBORO, N.C. — James River graduate Linsey Bailey had 17 kills to lead the Maroons (11-18) to an 18-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-20 win over the Pride (14-15) on Tuesday night.