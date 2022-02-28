In the region: VMI's Poindexter shines at SoCon meet

LEXINGTON — VMI's Jordin Poindexter was named the men's most outstanding athlete of the Southern Conference indoor track and field championships, which concluded Sunday at VMI's Corps Physical Training Facility.

Poindexter won the 60 meters (6.74 seconds) and the 200 meters (21.41). He also was part of VMI's winning 4x400 relay team, along with Jeremiah Wilks, Richard Edwards and Johnie Walker.

VMI's Trent Whittaker won the 800 (1:51.02).

Walker took second in the 400, while Keyandre Midgett was third in the 60-meter hurdles. Gavin Jenkins was third in the mile. VMI took third in the men's distance medley relay.

VMI finished third out of eight teams in the men's team standings at the two-day meet. On the women's side, VMI was sixth out of nine teams. Samford swept the team titles.

TRACK AND FIELD

Generals, Maroons fare well at ODAC meet

Athletes from Washington and Lee and Roanoke won individual titles at the ODAC indoor championships, which concluded Sunday at Roanoke College's Cregger Center.

Avery Schiffman of W&L won the women's mile (5:15.29), with teammate Parker Hawk second.

W&L's Ashley D'Ambrosia won the women's pole vault (3.38 meters).

Roanoke's Hannah Snodgrass won the 60-meter hurdles (8.95 seconds).

Roanoke's Kaitlyn Nguyen won the high jump (1.57 meters), with teammate Cammi Winston third.

W&L's Joe O'Connor won the men's pole vault (4.7 meters).

Roanoke won the men's 4x400 relay (3:29.58).

W&L's Mark Waller was second in the high jump. W&L's Josh Fingerhut was third in the 3,000. W&L was third in the men's distance medley relay.

Roanoke's Samuel Crawford was second in the 400 and third in the 200.

Roanoke's Peter Smith was second in the 5,000, while Roanoke's Hunter Bohon was third in the high jump.

Ferrum's Michael Hamm was third in the 400.

On the women's side, W&L's Katelyn Gamble took second in the 60 meters and 200 meters (school-record 25.82). W&L's Abbey Pinkerton was second in the 800. W&L's Carolyn Todd was second in the 5,000.

W&L's Madelyn Venable was third in the triple jump and 60-meter hurdles.

Roanoke's Grace Fowler was second in the weight throw. Roanoke's Tiera Hudson was third in the shot put.

W&L was second in the women's distance medley relay. Roanoke was second in the women's 4x400 relay, with W&L third.

Lynchburg swept the team titles. W&L was second in both the men's and women's team standings. Roanoke was third in the women's standings and fourth on the men's side.

ETC.

Hokies, Cavs get postgraduate grants

Three athletes from Virginia Tech and three from UVa were among the ACC athletes who have been awarded $6,000 postgraduate scholarships from the conference.

The list includes Tech soccer star Emily Gray, Tech runners Patrick Forrest and Tyreke Sapp, UVa soccer player Rebecca Jarrett, UVa women's lacrosse player Courtlynee Caskin and UVa men's track and field standout Owayne Owens.

USA South splitting up

The USA South, which has 19 members, announced it is splitting into two conferences after this school year.

Southern Virginia is staying in the USA South, along with Brevard, Greensboro, Mary Baldwin, Meredith, Methodist, North Carolina Wesleyan, Pfeiffer, Salem and William Peace.

The rest of the schools will form the Collegiate Conference of the South.