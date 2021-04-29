In the region: VMI's Snyder finalist for FCS honor

Soderlund was joined on the All-ACC first team by UVa's Jeffrey von der Schulenburg (16-4).

Virginia Tech's Mitch Harper (7-4) and UVa's Inaki Montes (15-4) made the second team.

On the women's side, UVa's Emma Navarro (17-1) was named the freshman of the year.

Navarro was joined on the All-ACC first team by UVa's Natasha Subhash (15-5). UVa's Rosie Johanson (16-2) made the third team.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Baxter recognized

Virginia Tech's Rachel Baxter has been named the Division I women's indoor field athlete of the year by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges.

Baxter won the ACC title in the pole vault and took fourth at the NCAA championships.

She was joined on the Division I all-state first team by Tech's Caitlan Tate, Hannah Ballowe, Lindsey Butler and Essence Henderson and by UVa's Khyasia Caldwell, Rebecca Hawkins, Jada Seaman and Alix Still. Tech and UVa each had a relay team make the first team as well.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Goeller honored