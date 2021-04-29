In the region: VMI's Snyder finalist for FCS honor

VMI sophomore linebacker Stone Snyder was named one of three finalists Thursday for the Buck Buchanan Award, which goes to the FCS defensive player of the year.
The other finalists are Presbyterian senior linebacker Colby Campbell and Southern junior defensive end Jordan Lewis.
The winner will be announced May 15.
Snyder had 88 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks and four QB hurries for the Southern Conference champion Keydets.
WOMEN'S GOLF
Hokies, Cav honored
Virginia Tech's Becca DiNunzio (72.53 scoring average) and Emily Mahar (72.93) have been named to the 15-woman All-ACC team, becoming the first Hokies to ever earn that honor.
Virginia's Beth Lillie (73.0) made the team for the third time.
TENNIS
Soderlund, Navarro cited
UVa's Carl Soderlund (12-2 in singles) has been named the ACC men's tennis player of the year for the second time.
Andres Pedroso, who guided UVa to a sweep of the ACC regular-season and tournament titles, was named the men's coach of the year for the second time.
Soderlund was joined on the All-ACC first team by UVa's Jeffrey von der Schulenburg (16-4).
Virginia Tech's Mitch Harper (7-4) and UVa's Inaki Montes (15-4) made the second team.
On the women's side, UVa's Emma Navarro (17-1) was named the freshman of the year.
Navarro was joined on the All-ACC first team by UVa's Natasha Subhash (15-5). UVa's Rosie Johanson (16-2) made the third team.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Baxter recognized
Virginia Tech's Rachel Baxter has been named the Division I women's indoor field athlete of the year by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges.
Baxter won the ACC title in the pole vault and took fourth at the NCAA championships.
She was joined on the Division I all-state first team by Tech's Caitlan Tate, Hannah Ballowe, Lindsey Butler and Essence Henderson and by UVa's Khyasia Caldwell, Rebecca Hawkins, Jada Seaman and Alix Still. Tech and UVa each had a relay team make the first team as well.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Goeller honored
Radford's Ava Goeller (30 goals, four assists) has been named the Big South freshman of the year, becoming the first Highlander to earn that honor.
She was joined on the All-Big South first team by Radford's Katie Bendrick (84 draw controls).
The second team included Lindsey Carroll (25 goals, 21 assists), Rachel Rogers (29 caused turnovers) and Grace Gleason (19 goals, two assists). Rogers also made the all-academic team.
BC 16, UVa 12
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Cassidy Weeks had three goals and one assist to lead the third-seeded and fourth-ranked Eagles (13-2) past the sixth-seeded and 11th-ranked Cavaliers (8-8) in an ACC quarterfinal Wednesday night.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
UVa 3, SIU-Edwardsville 1
CARY, N.C. — Alexa Spaanstra scored twice to lead the Cavaliers (11-4-2) to a win over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (8-3-2) in the first round of the NCAA tournament Wednesday night.
UVa will meet No. 12 overall seed BYU in Saturday's second round in Cary.
Spaanstra scored in the 41st minute to tie the game at 1. She scored on a penalty kick in the 57th minute to give UVa a 2-1 lead. Talia Staude scored on a header off a corner kick in the 69th minute.
SOFTBALL
Liberty 5, No. 20 Va. Tech 3, 9 innings
LYNCHBURG — Caroline Hudson belted a two-run home run off Tech ace Keely Rochard in the bottom of the ninth to give the Flames (34-12) a win over the Hokies (28-12) on Wednesday night.
Hudson had smacked a three-run homer off Rochard in the seventh to force extra innings.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
W&L 3, Eastern Mennonite 0
LEXINGTON — Brynne Gould had 20 kills and nine digs to lead the top-seeded and 22nd-ranked Generals to a 25-10, 25-18, 25-19 win over the eighth-seeded Royals (4-9) in an ODAC quarterfinal Wednesday night.
W&L, which improved to 14-0 for the first time in program history, will host Bridgewater in Saturday's semifinals.
Bridgewater 3, Roanoke 2
The fifth-seeded Eagles (8-4) recorded a school-record 24 blocks in a 24-26, 25-27, 25-23, 25-22, 15-3 win over the fourth-seeded and host Maroons (6-4) in an ODAC quarterfinal Wednesday night.