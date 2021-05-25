In the region: VMI's Starke named SoCon freshman of the year

VMI first baseman Justin Starke was named the Southern Conference freshman of the year on Tuesday.
In separate balloting, both the SoCon coaches and the league’s media members gave Starke that honor. He became the first Keydet to ever earn the honor from the SoCon media and became the first Keydet to earn the award from the SoCon coaches in 18 years.
Starke ranks fifth nationally with a league-high .422 batting average and also leads the league with a school-record .525 on-base percentage.
He also made the All-SoCon first team in voting by both the coaches and the media.
Starke was joined on the coaches’ all-freshman team by VMI’s Tyler Bradt (3.20 ERA), Trey Morgan (.326) and Zac Morris (.286).
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Cavaliers advanceORLANDO, Fla. — No. 3 seed Emma Navarro of Virginia beat Georgia’s Meg Kowalski 6-1, 6-1 in the round of 16 at the NCAA singles championships.
This is only the fourth time that a UVa woman has reached the NCAA singles quarterfinals; Danielle Collins did so in 2014, 2015 and 2016.
The team of Navarro and Rosie Johanson beat Oklahoma’s Carmen Corley and Ivana Corley 6-4, 6-2 in the round of 16 of the doubles championships.
The UVa team of Natasha Subhash and Sofia Munera beat Florida’s Marlee Zein and McCartney Kessler 6-2, 6-4 in another match in the round of 16.
They are the first two UVa tandems to ever make the NCAA doubles quarterfinals.
BASEBALL
Highlanders honoredRadford catcher Straton Podaras, who hit .302 and threw out 31 runners trying to steal, has been named to the All-Big South first team. Radford’s David Bryant (.364) made the second team.
Anthony Galati (4.0 GPA) made the all-academic team.
WOMEN’S GOLF
Lillie finishes 9thSCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — UVa’s Beth Lillie tied for ninth at the NCAA national championships Monday night with a four-round total of even-par 288.
It was the second-best score ever by a UVa woman at the national championships. She had the third-best finish ever by a UVa woman at that event.
Stanford’s Rachel Heck won the NCAA individual title with an 8-under 280.