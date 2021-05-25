In the region: VMI's Starke named SoCon freshman of the year

VMI first baseman Justin Starke was named the Southern Conference freshman of the year on Tuesday.

In separate balloting, both the SoCon coaches and the league’s media members gave Starke that honor. He became the first Keydet to ever earn the honor from the SoCon media and became the first Keydet to earn the award from the SoCon coaches in 18 years.

Starke ranks fifth nationally with a league-high .422 batting average and also leads the league with a school-record .525 on-base percentage.

He also made the All-SoCon first team in voting by both the coaches and the media.

Starke was joined on the coaches’ all-freshman team by VMI’s Tyler Bradt (3.20 ERA), Trey Morgan (.326) and Zac Morris (.286).

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Cavaliers advanceORLANDO, Fla. — No. 3 seed Emma Navarro of Virginia beat Georgia’s Meg Kowalski 6-1, 6-1 in the round of 16 at the NCAA singles championships.

This is only the fourth time that a UVa woman has reached the NCAA singles quarterfinals; Danielle Collins did so in 2014, 2015 and 2016.