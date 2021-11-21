In the region: W&L advances to men's soccer final four

LEXINGTON — Adrian Zimmerman scored two goals to lead Washington and Lee to a 3-1 win over Messiah in an NCAA Division III men's soccer quarterfinal Sunday.

W&L (18-1-2) made the final four for the first time. The Generals will meet Connecticut College (17-4-1) at 5 p.m. on Dec. 3 at UNC Greensboro. Amherst (16-2-2) will face Chicago (16-5-1) in the second semifinal. The winners will meet Dec. 4.

Zimmerman scored in the 22nd minute. Teammate Michael Kutsanzira scored in the 50th minute. Zimmerman scored again in the 79th minute.

Jonathan Groothoff of the Falcons (19-2-2) scored in the 81st minute.

Zimmerman has 10 goals and 20 points in W&L's four NCAA tournament games so far, breaking the records for the most goals and points by a player in a single NCAA Division III men's soccer tournament.

MEN'S SOCCER

WVU beats Va. Tech on PKs

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — No. 11 overall seed West Virginia (11-3-5) beat the Hokies (11-5-4) on penalty kicks in the second round of the NCAA Division I tournament Sunday.

Tech's Jacob Labovitz scored in the 56th minute to tie the game at 1.