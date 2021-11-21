In the region: W&L advances to men's soccer final four

LEXINGTON — Adrian Zimmerman scored two goals to lead Washington and Lee to a 3-1 win over Messiah in an NCAA Division III men's soccer quarterfinal Sunday.
W&L (18-1-2) made the final four for the first time. The Generals will meet Connecticut College (17-4-1) at 5 p.m. on Dec. 3 at UNC Greensboro. Amherst (16-2-2) will face Chicago (16-5-1) in the second semifinal. The winners will meet Dec. 4.
Zimmerman scored in the 22nd minute. Teammate Michael Kutsanzira scored in the 50th minute. Zimmerman scored again in the 79th minute.
Jonathan Groothoff of the Falcons (19-2-2) scored in the 81st minute.
Zimmerman has 10 goals and 20 points in W&L's four NCAA tournament games so far, breaking the records for the most goals and points by a player in a single NCAA Division III men's soccer tournament.
MEN'S SOCCER
WVU beats Va. Tech on PKs
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — No. 11 overall seed West Virginia (11-3-5) beat the Hokies (11-5-4) on penalty kicks in the second round of the NCAA Division I tournament Sunday.
Tech's Jacob Labovitz scored in the 56th minute to tie the game at 1.
Neither team scored in the two overtime periods. Tech's Ben Martino made a save with eight seconds left in the second overtime period.
WVU then won the shootout 4-3.
Each team made two of its first three penalty kicks. Tech's Daniel Starr then missed his kick, while WVU's Otto Ollikainen made his to give WVU a 3-2 lead. After Tech's Danny Flores made his kick, WVU's Pau Jimenez Albelda made his to seal the win.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
BYU 1, UVa 0
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Cameron Tucker scored in the 47th minute to give fourth-seeded BYU (16-4-1) a win over the top-seeded Cavaliers (18-3-2) in the round of 16 of the NCAA tournament Saturday night.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
W&L 120, Ramapo 66
ARLINGTON — Freshman guard Thomas Feigin sank a school-record 11 3-pointers Sunday to give the Generals (2-2) a win in the consolation game of Marymount's Pablo Coto Tip-Off Tournament.
Feigin, who scored 33 points, was 11 of 14 from 3-point range. His 11 3-pointers tied the ODAC record.
W&L sank a school-record 22 3-pointers.
The 120 points were the most W&L has scored since a 1995 game. It was W&L's most lopsided win since a 1988 game.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
No. 20 UCLA 69, UVa 57
LOS ANGELES — Natalie Chou tallied 20 points Sunday to lead the Bruins (3-0) past the Cavaliers (0-4).
No. 22 WVU 83, Radford 31
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Kirsten Deans scored 16 points to lead the Mountaineers (3-0) past the Highlanders (1-3) on Sunday.
Destinee Marshall had 11 points for Radford, which shot 25% from the field and turned the ball over 32 times.
Emory 90, Ferrum 52
ATLANTA — Anna Arato scored 22 points Sunday to lead Emory (3-2) to a win over the Panthers (1-5) in the Emory Tip-Off Classic.
Jacy Marvin (William Byrd) had 23 points for Ferrum.