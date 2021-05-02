In the region: W&L beats Roanoke in ODAC women's lacrosse final

LEXINGTON — Katherine Faria scored six goals to lead the top-seeded and second-ranked Washington and Lee women's lacrosse team to a 17-9 win over second-seeded and 25th-ranked Roanoke in the ODAC championship game Sunday.
The Generals (13-0) claimed an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament.
W&L, which won its 29th straight home game, captured the ODAC tournament title for the 11th straight time.
Landon Shelley had three assists to give her 136 for her career and a share of W&L's career assists record.
Lilly Blair scored three goals for the Maroons (9-4).
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
High Point 20, Radford 7
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Abby Hormes scored six goals to lead the top-seeded Panthers (10-7) past the third-seeded Highlanders (6-12) in the Big South final.
SOFTBALL
No. 20 Va. Tech 8, Syracuse 1
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Kelsey Bennett had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Hokies (32-12) past the Orange.
Tech swept the four-game series.
It was Pete D'Amour's 100th win as Tech's coach.
Georgia Tech 6, UVa 3
ATLANTA — Northside graduate Morgan Bruce earned the win in relief to help the Yellow Jackets (19-25, 11-19 ACC) beat the Cavaliers (15-33, 10-37).
Bruce (3-6) pitched five innings of scoreless relief, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out two.
Georgia Tech swept the four-game series.
Emory & Henry advances
EMORY — The second-seeded and 10th-ranked Wasps (25-5) swept a doubleheader with seventh-seeded Ferrum (16-22) to clinch their best-of-three ODAC quarterfinal series.
The Wasps won the first game 4-1 and the second game 4-3, so the teams won't have to play Game 3 on Monday.
The Wasps scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to win Game 2.
WOMEN'S WATER POLO
Marist 13, VMI 10
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — Myriam Lizotte scored four goals to lead the second-seeded Red Foxes (8-2) past the fourth-seeded Keydets (6-12) in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference final.
The Keydets cut the lead to 11-10 with 3:06 left in the fourth quarter, but Marist scored on a penalty shot with 2:54 left to extend the lead to 12-10.
MEN'S TENNIS
W&L 5, Bridgewater 0
LEXINGTON — Noah Tapp and Josh Rassin won in doubles and singles to lead the top-seeded Generals (11-4) past the ninth-seeded Eagles (6-8) in an ODAC quarterfinal.
W&L will host Roanoke in Wednesday's semifinals.
Roanoke 5, Lynchburg 3
LYNCHBURG — Dalton Capobianco won in doubles and singles to lead the fifth-seeded Maroons (9-5) past the fourth-seeded Hornets in an ODAC quarterfinal.
Capobianco won 6-0, 6-3 at No. 3 singles to tie the match at 2. Zach Kriebel won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 4 singles to give Roanoke a 3-2 lead. Jack Fishwick won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1 singles to extend the lead to 4-2. Lynchburg cut the lead to 4-3, but Lance Beheler won 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 at No. 6 singles to clinch the match.
WRESTLING
Andonian wins title
CORALVILLE, Iowa — Virginia Tech's Bryce Andonian won the 70-kilogram title at the U.S. junior national championships.
He earned a berth on the U.S. team for the junior world championships, which will be held in Russia in August.
He went 7-0 at the tournament to win the title. In Sunday's best-of-three finals, Andonian pinned Ed Scott in 1:01 then beat him 12-9 for the crown.
FOOTBALL
Sarratt enters portal
VMI safety Josh Sarratt, who started as a sophomore this spring, tweeted Saturday night that he has entered the transfer portal.
Sarratt had 52 tackles, two interceptions, three pass breakups and one forced fumble this season.
BASEBALL
No. 22 Va. Tech 6, UVa 3
BLACKSBURG — Kevin Madden had three hits and one RBI to lead the Hokies (23-16, 16-13 ACC) to a win over the Cavaliers (21-20, 12-17) on Saturday night.
VMI sweeps
CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Keydets swept a Saturday doubleheader from The Citadel, winning the first game 9-5 and taking the nightcap 5-4. VMI swept the three-game series.
VMI scored four runs in the eighth to grab the 9-5 lead in Game 1. Cole Garrett had a two-RBI double in the inning.
VMI scored on an error in the ninth to snap a 4-4 tie in Game 2.