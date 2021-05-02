In the region: W&L beats Roanoke in ODAC women's lacrosse final

MEN'S TENNIS

W&L 5, Bridgewater 0

LEXINGTON — Noah Tapp and Josh Rassin won in doubles and singles to lead the top-seeded Generals (11-4) past the ninth-seeded Eagles (6-8) in an ODAC quarterfinal.

W&L will host Roanoke in Wednesday's semifinals.

Roanoke 5, Lynchburg 3

LYNCHBURG — Dalton Capobianco won in doubles and singles to lead the fifth-seeded Maroons (9-5) past the fourth-seeded Hornets in an ODAC quarterfinal.

Capobianco won 6-0, 6-3 at No. 3 singles to tie the match at 2. Zach Kriebel won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 4 singles to give Roanoke a 3-2 lead. Jack Fishwick won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1 singles to extend the lead to 4-2. Lynchburg cut the lead to 4-3, but Lance Beheler won 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 at No. 6 singles to clinch the match.

WRESTLING

Andonian wins title

CORALVILLE, Iowa — Virginia Tech's Bryce Andonian won the 70-kilogram title at the U.S. junior national championships.

He earned a berth on the U.S. team for the junior world championships, which will be held in Russia in August.