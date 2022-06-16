In the region: W&L finishes 12th in Directors' Cup standings

Washington and Lee has finished 12th in NCAA Division III in the Directors' Cup standings for the 2021-22 school year — the school's best finish ever.

The award, which is presented by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics, measures all-sports success. Points are awarded for how a team does in the NCAAs.

W&L earned points in men's soccer (which made the final four), women's lacrosse (which made the quarterfinals), field hockey (which made the quarterfinals), men's and women's golf, men's lacrosse, men's and women's tennis, women's basketball, women's swimming, men's and women's indoor track and field, wrestling, men's and women's cross country, football and women's volleyball.

W&L's previous high was a 13th-place finish in the 2017-18 school year.

Tufts finished first this year. Roanoke was 121st.

GIRLS SOCCER

Bruins, Spartans recognized

Players from Blacksburg High School and Salem High School have earned Class 4 all-state honors from the Virginia High School League.

The first team included Blacksburg senior forward Morgan Cheynet and Blacksburg senior midfielder McKenzie Cheynet.

The second team included Salem senior forward Annie Bond; Salem senior midfielder Audrey Hayes; Blacksburg senior defender Julia Howland; Salem junior goalie Allison Kessel; and Blacksburg senior midfielder Kylene Monaghan, who was an at-large pick.

BOYS SOCCER

Cavaliers, Bruins honored

Players from Jefferson Forest High School and Blacksburg High School have earned Class 4 all-state honors from the VHSL.

The first team included Jefferson Forest senior forward Kyle Butcher; Jefferson Forest senior goalkeeper Wilson Hetrick; Jefferson Forest senior forward Walker Stebbings, who was an at-large pick; and Blacksburg junior midfielder Edric Zhang, who also was an at-large pick.

Blacksburg senior defender Caleb Byun made the second team.

BASEBALL

Hokies, Cavs cited

Players from Virginia Tech and Virginia have earned All-America honors from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

The second team included Virginia Tech shortstop Tanner Schobel (.362, 19 homers, 74 RBIs) and Virginia Tech outfielder Jack Hurley (.375, 14 homers, 55 RBIs). UVa's Devin Ortiz, who had a .286 batting average and who was 5-1 as a pitcher, made the second team as a utility pick.

The third team included Virginia Tech pitcher Drue Hackenberg (10-2, 3.30 ERA, 87 strikeouts), UVa third baseman Jake Gelof (.377, 21 homers, 81 RBIs) and UVa outfielder Alex Tappen (.366, 13 homers, 71 RBIs).

TRACK AND FIELD

UVa's Romero, Maric honored

UVa's Claudio Romero, who won the NCAA men's discus title, has been named the Division I Men's Southeast Regional Outdoor Field Athlete of the Year for the second straight year by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

Romero won the discus at all nine meets he competed in during the outdoor season, including the Penn Relays and the ACC championships.

UVa throws coach Martin Maric was named the Division I Men's Southeast Regional Outdoor Assistant Coach of the Year for the second time in his career. In addition to coaching Romero, Maric helped javelin thrower Ethan Dabbs win the ACC title and take second at the NCAA meet.