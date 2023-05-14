LEXINGTON — Alex Brown scored four goals to lead the ninth-ranked Washington and Lee men's lacrosse team to a 13-10 win over Grove City in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division III tournament Sunday.

W&L (18-4) advanced to the NCAA quarterfinals for the first time since 2004. The Generals will meet Salisbury (20-1) on Saturday at a site to be announced.

Matt Blythe of Grove City (11-9) scored two straight goals to tie the game at 10 with 9:15 left in the fourth quarter.

Brown scored to give W&L an 11-10 lead with 9:05 left. Hillis Burns scored an insurance goal with 3:26 to go and scored again with 2:01 left.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

W&L 22, Capital 5

Hanna Bishop scored four goals to lead the second-ranked Generals (19-1) past the Comets (11-5) in the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament Sunday in Lexington.

Allie Schwab and Claire Horner each had three goals for W&L, which had a first-round bye.

W&L will face ninth-ranked Gettsyburg (16-4) in the Sweet 16 on Saturday at a site yet to be announced. W&L beat Gettysburg 10-9 in overtime in March. Gettysburg beat W&L 8-4 in the NCAA quarterfinals last year.

Franklin & Marshall 16, Roanoke 14

Lydia Cassilly scored four goals Sunday to lead eighth-ranked Franklin & Marshall (16-4) past the 16th-ranked Maroons (16-4) in the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament in Lancaster, Penn.

Libby Bowman (Salem) scored five goals for Roanoke.

BASEBALL

No. 21 UVa 8, Louisville 3

Kyle Teel had three hits and two RBIs to lead the Cavaliers (41-11, 16-11 ACC) past the Cardinals (29-22, 9-18) on Sunday in Charlottesville.

Virginia swept the series. UVa finished 32-4 at home in the regular season, tying the program record for the most regular-season home wins.

UVa beat Louisville 4-1 on Saturday night. Connelly Early and Jake Berry combined on a five-hitter for UVa in that win.

VMI 7, ETSU 6

Cole Garrett and Zac Morris each had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Keydets (25-25, 9-10 SoCon) past the Buccaneers (22-26, 7-10) in the first game of a doubleheader Sunday in Lexington.

ETSU scored six runs in the eighth to cut the lead to 7-6. VMI reliever Will Riley struck out Justin Hanvey with men on second and third to escape further damage.

Riley struck out Cameron Sisneros with a man on first to end the game.

UNC Asheville 14, Radford 9

Ty Kaufman had three hits and three RBIs to lead the host Bulldogs (24-24) past the Highlanders (9-43) on Sunday.

Zack Mallia belted a grand slam for Radford, while Tanner Barris hit a three-run homer.

TRACK AND FIELD

Tech's Gorlova honored

Virginia Tech's Victoria Gorlova was named the women's most valuable field performer at the ACC outdoor championships Saturday night.

Gorlova won the triple jump and took seventh in the long jump at the three-day meet, helping the Tech women finish second in the team standings.