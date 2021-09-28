In the region: W&L men's soccer rises to No. 1 in poll

The Washington and Lee men's soccer team rose one spot to No. 1 in the new United Soccer Coaches Division III Top 25 poll Tuesday.
W&L also rose two spots to No. 1 in the D3soccer.com poll.
This is the first time W&L has been No. 1 in either poll.
The Generals (7-0-1) are on a seven-game winning streak.
On the Division I men's front, Virginia Tech rose one spot to No. 11 in the United Soccer Coaches Division I poll.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Va. Tech cracks poll
Virginia Tech (7-2-2) cracked the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll for the first time this season, checking in at No. 19 on Tuesday.
The Hokies are coming off back-to-back ties against top-five foes Duke and North Carolina.
Virginia (10-1), which beat Duke last week, rose five spots to No. 2.
Hollins forfeits again
Ferrum (2-6-1) picked up a forfeit win over host Hollins (0-5) on Tuesday.
The game was stopped at halftime because of injuries suffered by Hollins.
This was Hollins' third straight forfeit loss. Hollins had been unable to play its previous two games because of injuries suffered in a Sept. 17 loss to Johnson & Wales.
FIELD HOCKEY
W&L cracks poll
Washington and Lee cracked the national coaches Top 25 poll Tuesday at No. 16.
This is just the second time W&L has ever been nationally ranked; W&L was No. 20 in the preseason poll in 2018.
W&L is 6-0 for the first time in school history. The Generals beat then-No. 18 Centre on Sunday to tie the school record for consecutive home wins with 13.
MEN'S SOCCER
Virginia Tech finishes 3rd
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Virginia Tech finished third out of 15 teams at the Old Town Club Collegiate tournament with a three-round total of 19-under 821.
Tech's Kobe Valociek tied for fourth in the 78-man field with a 9-under 201.
The two-day tournament concluded Tuesday.
SVU triumphs
WINCHESTER — Southern Virginia finished first out of 10 teams at the Shenandoah Glory Days Invitational with a 39-over 607 at Winchester Country Club.
Charles Price of SVU finished first in the 54-man field with a 3-over 145.
The two-round tournament was held Monday.