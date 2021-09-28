In the region: W&L men's soccer rises to No. 1 in poll

The Washington and Lee men's soccer team rose one spot to No. 1 in the new United Soccer Coaches Division III Top 25 poll Tuesday.

W&L also rose two spots to No. 1 in the D3soccer.com poll.

This is the first time W&L has been No. 1 in either poll.

The Generals (7-0-1) are on a seven-game winning streak.

On the Division I men's front, Virginia Tech rose one spot to No. 11 in the United Soccer Coaches Division I poll.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Va. Tech cracks poll

Virginia Tech (7-2-2) cracked the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll for the first time this season, checking in at No. 19 on Tuesday.

The Hokies are coming off back-to-back ties against top-five foes Duke and North Carolina.

Virginia (10-1), which beat Duke last week, rose five spots to No. 2.

Hollins forfeits again

Ferrum (2-6-1) picked up a forfeit win over host Hollins (0-5) on Tuesday.

The game was stopped at halftime because of injuries suffered by Hollins.